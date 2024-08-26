Bystander shares photos of serious warning after national park tourists illegally fly drones: 'Never seen a more ominous sign'

"Drones are banned in most national parks I have been to."

You may have seen in history documentaries or fantasy TV shows that leaving a severed head on a spike warns potential intruders of the fate they may succumb to.

The 21st-century version of that was put on display at the Dolomites mountain range in northeast Italy, with several broken drones screwed to a post to warn visitors not to bring their own to the area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a photo posted to the r/drones subreddit, one user presented the almost eerie sight, which also had a warning sign posted underneath it.

"Don't fly with the drone in the Natural Park Tre Cime because they are noisy and dangerous when flown close to the mountains," the advisory read. "These drones crashed while flying and now they add to the trash left behind in the mountains. These contain toxic materials, such as lithium, and they pollute the mountain with plastic and toxic metals."

It's an effective warning, but it's done with the absolute best intentions. "Please respect the rules," the warning note continued. "Nature is a marvelous good we have and must be preserved."

More and more national parks around the United States are having to deal with people flying drones despite it being against the rules. Whether it's in Yellowstone, Death Valley, or Acadia National Park, visitors are flouting the rules in order to get the perfect bird's eye footage of areas of stunning natural beauty.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

But in addition to the reasons listed on the Natural Park Tre Cime sign about why drones can be problematic, the technology can also disturb wild animals, which can impact feeding and breeding. This could have profound consequences for biodiversity, with further effects on other animals as well as the local flora.

Drones can also ruin the experience of being in nature for other parkgoers. Since woodlands, mountains, and lake areas are known for their peace and quiet, allowing visitors to reconnect with the environment, many take the opportunity to relax and reset in the heart of these open spaces. The incessant, mosquito-like buzz of a drone will interrupt that in a hurry.

The image is a reminder that we should all vacation responsibly by respecting local rules and ensuring we don't disturb the creatures, plants, or people who call these incredible places home.

"I've never seen a more ominous sign about drones," one Redditor said after seeing the picture. "The drone equivalent of a head on a stick."

"Drones are banned in most national parks I have been to," another user observed. "I would just assume this is the case unless stated otherwise. If you're not sure the best thing to do is check the FAQ page on the website of whatever your destination is."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.