Scientists discover one disturbing effect of the sounds hikers make on wildlife: 'The woods are likely becoming a noisier place'

"Understanding how noise alone can affect wildlife is important for management."

Heading out for a hike with friends sounds like a great way to connect with nature. But "the woods are likely becoming a noisier place," according to Anthropocene magazine, and new research suggests our chatter might be causing more disruption than we realize.

A recent study in Wyoming found that the sound of talkative hikers can set off panic in nearby animals, even more so than off-road vehicles.

What's happening?

According to findings published in the journal Current Biology, when hearing recordings of outdoor recreation compared to nature sounds, wildlife is 3-4 times more likely to flee.

The scientists found that the voices of hikers triggered the strongest reactions, with the animals eight times more likely to run away when faced with this scenario. This even surpassed the noise of off-road vehicles, which tripled the likelihood of the animals running.

Mark Ditmer, an ecologist at the U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Research Station who helped lead the study, emphasized the far-reaching impact of recreational noise.

"Noise from recreation can carry far beyond a trail system, so understanding how noise alone can affect wildlife is important for management," he explained.

Why is this finding concerning?

While some people may perceive that low-impact outdoor activities are harmless, that's not always the case. As more Americans embrace the great outdoors — a record 168 million people enjoyed outdoor recreation in 2023 — we need to consider how our presence affects the ecosystems we love.

Increased human activity near wildlife has been linked to spikes in animal stress hormones, habitat abandonment, and reduced reproduction rates. These disturbances can ripple through entire ecosystems, potentially affecting the delicate balance of nature that supports our own well-being.

What can I do to help?

The good news is that we can still enjoy nature while minimizing our impact.

In the study, small, quiet hiking groups had little to no effect on wildlife, so keeping your voice down can make a big difference. By ensuring you stay on designated trails, you can also allow wildlife to adjust to where to expect a human presence. When planning your hikes, it's also best to consider when wildlife is less active, which is typically midday.

One of the most important things you can do is educate yourself and others about the potential risks to wildlife. You can also support quiet recreation areas by advocating for designated quiet zones in parks and forests.

By making these small adjustments, we can continue to enjoy the outdoors while ensuring that wildlife thrives. Remember, every step we take to protect our natural spaces is a step toward a healthier planet for all.

So, next time you embark on a hiking trip, take a moment to appreciate the serene sounds of nature. Your wildlife neighbors will thank you for it.

