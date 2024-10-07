Officials issue warnings after Yellowstone tourist suffers severe burns walking off designated trails: 'I'll never understand why'

Thermal areas are a marvel to see, but as the park noted, the ground is "fragile and thin" with "scalding water" right below the surface.

A 60-year-old woman recently suffered severe burns at Yellowstone National Park after walking off a trail, marking the first known thermal injury of the year.

The park's Instagram account (@yellowstonenps) shared the cautionary tale while reemphasizing its safety rules.

As the caption details, the New Hampshire woman ventured into a thermal area near Mallard Lake Trailhead with her husband and their leashed dog.

She reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns when the thin crust below her broke, exposing her to extremely hot water. Thankfully, her husband and the dog were unharmed.

The park medical clinic evaluated the woman and her husband before transporting her via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for more treatment.

After describing the events, the park reminded visitors of rules such as to stay on boardwalks and paths and not bring pets. The post said the incident is under investigation.

Thermal areas are a marvel to see, but as the park noted, the ground is "fragile and thin" with "scalding water" right below the surface. That's why the safety rules are there: to protect visitors from such dangerous situations.

Unfortunately, many visitors can't resist walking near hot springs or approaching geysers. As the park puts it, though, "extreme caution" is the way to go. You can see why after watching a striking hydrothermal explosion that sent tourists fleeing this summer. That thermal area, Biscuit Basin, remains closed.

The woman's taking her pet off-trail and in a thermal area was another problematic part of the story. Bringing your dog to natural areas where it's not supposed to be poses dangers for it, the ecosystem, and other animals.

Following the rules is an important part of vacationing responsibly and helping to ensure that future generations can experience the wonders of parks such as Yellowstone.

Commenters on the post had limited sympathy for the woman's dangerous mistake.

"I'll never understand why people would ever risk going off trail," an Instagrammer observed.

Another wrote that "the real question is how she managed to stay alive for 60 years with clearly no regard for very well stated safety rules."

One commenter was most concerned about the well-being of a different character, opining that "the dog deserves more intelligent owners."

