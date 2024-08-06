Tourists flee in video of massive hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park: 'A towering column of boiling water'

The site was closed for the rest of the summer.

A hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park threatened visitors and showed the awesome power of Mother Nature.

The New York Times shared a terrifying video via Storyful of the scene on Instagram, which included tourists running after the eruption "shot a towering column of boiling water, mud, and rock into the air," the outlet reported.

No one was injured in the July 23 event, which took place near Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin and smothered part of a boardwalk. A photo showed the wooden structure covered in debris, and a railing was almost completely destroyed.

Biscuit Basin, which was closed for the rest of the summer according to the Yellowstone website, was the site of a similar event in 2009. Another took place at Porcelain Terrace in the Norris Geyser Basin in April.

The Times reported that such explosions happen when water rapidly turns to steam beneath the surface of the earth, where the park's famed hydrothermal features (detailed here by the National Park Service) bubble and churn.

In this case, the blast was not caused by an earthquake or volcanic activity. The eruption occurred after "a very localized change in this plumbing system," which built up pressure, Yellowstone Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge Michael Poland told the paper.

It highlighted the need to follow park rules and regulations, which include remaining on boardwalks and trails in Yellowstone's 10,000-plus thermal areas.

The park in 1872 became the world's first national park, and more than 20 people have died there from burns at hot springs and other features.

The Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana park has also been the site of plenty of misbehavior by tourists, dubbed "tourons." Walking in hydrothermal areas is one extreme end of the spectrum, and sightseers have also endangered themselves, others, and wildlife by approaching bison, bears, and more.

You can promote safe travels and (positive) memorable experiences for generations to come within Yellowstone and other parks by sharing your values with friends and family, starting a kind conversation when you witness dangerous or disrespectful actions, and even picking up litter.

