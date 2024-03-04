Tourists spark anger after ignoring national park warnings with dogs: ‘This is inexcusable’

“These policies exist to protect pets from being killed by predators like bears and coyotes.”

A high-end luxury dog spa, or plain stupidity?

A viral Instagram video posted by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) necessitated a discussion about tourist behavior and pet policies at Yellowstone National Park. The video depicted a barefoot couple washing their dogs in one of the park’s off-limits thermal streams.

Bringing pets to Yellowstone comes with important restrictions, as the caption notes: “Pets must be physically controlled at all times: they must be in a car, in a crate, or on a leash no more than six feet long. Pets are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, OR IN THERMAL AREAS!”

Situations such as this one spotlight the entitlement some tourists feel in public lands meant for all to enjoy responsibly. When we visit parks and protected spaces, observing regulations allows us to connect with nature while safeguarding it for future generations.

Increased human-wildlife interactions should cultivate greater respect for ecosystems, not exploit them.

As the caption warns, “These policies exist to protect pets from being killed by predators like bears and coyotes, to protect them from being burned or killed in hot springs, to prevent the exchange of diseases between domestic animals and park wildlife, and to allow others to enjoy the park without the disruption of pets.” Beyond protecting the pets in national parks, wild animals that attack people and pets often face euthanization, even if they were provoked. The woman’s bare feet were also risky, as water that may be merely warm in one area can be dangerously hot nearby and can cause severe burns.

Beyond following pet policies, respecting park rules shows consideration for the rangers working tirelessly to conserve these spaces. From monitoring erosion to rescuing injured visitors, their days are demanding enough without reckless infractions adding to the load.

In the comments, viewers called out the tourists for disregarding park rules meant to protect both pets and wildlife.

Heavy fines and stricter enforcement may be needed to curb careless behavior that puts animals and rangers at risk. Commenters overwhelmingly agreed: “There is an entitlement issue in this world that is damaging our beautiful places.”

Another said: “This is inexcusable.”

While the recklessness was concerning, let’s hope it brings wider attention to promoting thoughtful stewardship of the natural world. The first step is showing we care by protecting the land and creatures great and small that call these parks home.

