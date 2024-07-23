Driver captures tourists ignoring national park rules at dangerous hot springs: 'They are going to ruin this for all the people following the rules'

Being mindful and respectful of the natural landscapes and wildlife in national parks is a great approach to ensuring one's safety and the safety of the natural world.

There is nothing wrong with a little adventure now and then. However, this is really pushing the envelope.

In an Instagram Reel shared by the candid, tourist-focused channel Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), a video captures tourists at Yellowstone National Park approaching hot springs at close proximity, seemingly ignoring national park safety rules.

One driver catches the tourists walking toward the fuming area, close enough to be immediately affected by the hot mists should it go in their direction.

"More tourons going off the boardwalk again," the video caption mentions, referring to the term that describes a tourist who is a moron.

Sticking to the safety rules of national parks is vital for visitors' well-being and all those who dwell within them. According to the United States National Park Service, over 20 visitors have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into the hot springs at Yellowstone.

Adhering to boardwalks and designated trails have been known to protect visitors from those particular encounters. The water in hot springs can cause severe burns, with scalding water underlying most of the breakable crust around the hot springs nearby.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Yellowstone National Park has the most extraordinary collection of hot springs, geysers, mud pots, and fumaroles on Earth. More than 10,000 hydrothermal features are found here, of which more than 500 are geysers. Hot springs are the most common hydrothermal features in Yellowstone.

Tourists have ventured to national parks in recent years and more frequently, having opted to reconnect with nature.

In 2023, 325.5 million recreational visits were recorded to national parks, up 13 million from the previous year, per Business Insider.

National parks are experiencing significant changes because of a warming planet. For instance, a recent study highlights that increased average temperatures are causing transformational impacts across various parks. This included the accelerated melting of glaciers in Montana's Glacier National Park.

Wildfires are also becoming more intense and frequent in places like Yosemite National Park, burning larger areas than ever before. These changes are not just affecting the landscapes but also the wildlife habitats and biodiversity within these parks.

Being mindful and respectful of the natural landscapes and wildlife in national parks is a great approach to ensuring one's safety and the safety of the natural world.

"They are going to ruin this for all the people following the rules. Why do you feel the need to do this," one Instagram user asked in the comments.

"They just don't read or care about the signs," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.