Yellowstone tourist gets scolded by park ranger after brazenly ignoring safety rules: 'Giving her the lecture she deserves'

"It's dangerous and that's the reason for the signs."

Yellowstone is one of the most iconic and well-visited parks in the United States, receiving over four million guests in 2023, according to the National Park Service.

With so many tourists visiting the park, there are bound to be incidents. Unfortunately, all too often, these issues can harm fragile ecosystems, wildlife, and even put guests in danger. One Yellowstone visitor left the well-marked boardwalk and faced consequences from a park ranger.

In a clip shared with Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), a tourist is seen at Old Faithful getting way too close. The video starts with an image of a woman standing mere feet from the mouth of the famous geyser. Next, the video shows the person walking back toward the boardwalk, where they are met by a park ranger.

While not every word can be heard, the ranger seems to be asking the tourist if they saw the marked signs and why they decided to leave the boardwalk. After a little back and forth, the ranger calmly explains: "OK, so you just wanted to walk up and see it. Well, regardless if you wanted to see it up close or not, everybody, including myself, has to see it from the boardwalk."

This video was posted days after another geyser in Yellowstone National Park exploded, sending parkgoers running for safety — even though they were properly on the boardwalk. Luckily, no one suffered any injury as a result of the blast.

A researcher told AP News, "It's a very good reminder of an underappreciated hazard in Yellowstone."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Yellowstone's safety page explains the rules of the park.

"Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations," it notes, detailing how "hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature."

Due to increased visitation, some parks around the country have added restrictions to protect these wild lands, and respecting park rules is a big part of the equation.

"Something needs to change, if we're intent on preserving the pristine wilderness experience that the parks were founded on," Outside Magazine wrote in June regarding time-entry reservations and additional permits to prevent park overcrowding at certain locations.

Other ways to be a responsible visitor include properly disposing of or recycling waste and keeping a safe distance from wildlife. That also helps ensure that parks don't have to add barriers that prevent visitation to these breathtaking natural lands.

Commenters on the geyser post had lots to say about the disrespectful behavior on display.

"It's dangerous and that's the reason for the signs; it's dangerous! Glad that Ranger is giving her the lecture she deserves!" one person wrote.

"Yes, she should get a ticket, pay a fine and be booted from the park," another viewer wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.