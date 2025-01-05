Yellowstone tourists scolded by park ranger after gathering close to wild bear for photos: 'Do we no longer have common sense?'

Activating your inner child can be a good thing. But this wasn't the moment for a group of photo-taking tourists gathered around a black bear. As a result, they got scolded by a Yellowstone National Park ranger in a scene resembling something you might see in an elementary school classroom.

TikTok user Julie Eskew Porter (@julieeskewporter) captured the video, with Unofficial Networks adding context to the footage.

The video opens with a voiceover setting the scene: "When the park ranger has to tell people to get away from the bear because they are just taking pictures."

The action unfolds as the bear approaches the group of visitors at the Yellowstone River Bridge. "Uh-oh" and "Oh my God" are among the concerned reactions uttered by witnesses from a safe distance. Julie's caption points to the perils of the situation by editorializing the mindset of the tourists: "When you're trying to get a good picture, but forget this animal can kill you."

Fortunately, the bear doesn't take exception to the tourists as they slowly back away, with most turning their backs on it. A park ranger catches wind of the scene and says, "I need everyone away, away from the bear." With the group of humans fully dispersed, the bear scurries across the bridge.

Incidents with bears don't always end this way, though. That's why it's important to comply with the rules around bears and remember that "Yellowstone is not a petting zoo," as Unofficial Networks pointed out.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The rules dictate tourists should keep at least 100 yards away from bears and never approach them to take pictures like these tourists did or feed them like other tourists have. This isn't just for the safety of humans; it's for the animals' welfare too.

"People make me so angry!!!" a commenter reacted. "If the bear injures someone, it will be euthanized!!!"

They're exactly right that human-initiated interactions with wild animals can lead to rangers euthanizing animals. That's why letting wild animals be wild and following park rules are such important parts of a responsible vacation.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other commenters were baffled by the reckless actions of the tourists.

One TikToker wondered, "Do we no longer have common sense?"

"Wouldn't need the ranger to tell me to get away from the bear," another commenter declared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.