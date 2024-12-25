Bystander shares heart-stopping footage after national park tourist walks right up to massive bear: 'That was a poor choice'

"Let's walk up to your territory, shall we, and start taking pictures."

While seeing nature in its purest form can be breathtaking, it can also be life-taking if you fail to use caution.

A perfect example is this video from Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) of a visitor who risked his life to sneak up on a bear for a photo.

Wild animals aren't domesticated pets, so it's not a good idea to get too close, touch them, or tease them, especially when one is big enough and strong enough to hurt or kill you.

For example, an adult male black bear may average 275 pounds, but some can reach over 400 pounds. Then, there's the grizzly, which is as strong as five humans and can lift 500 pounds with just one paw.

Luckily, the bear in the video didn't appear threatened by the man encroaching on its territory for a photoshoot. It preferred to focus on grazing in the grass, and it turned and ran a short distance away from the man instead of charging once it spotted him. If it were a mother bear with cubs nearby, the result wouldn't have gone so well since they're very protective of their young.

If you see a wild animal outside of its typical territory, bear in mind that many wildlife species are losing their habitats due to pollution, urbanization, deforestation, and the overheating planet. Call your local animal service if you see a wild and potentially dangerous species in your residential area, and remember to be respectful when visiting the homes of animals, such as a national park.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Despite the man in the photo invading the animal's space, the bear would have suffered the consequences of reactive behavior. If it had charged him and injured him, euthanasia would have likely been the result.

Many comments seemed to root for the bear.

"Let's walk up to your territory, shall we, and start taking pictures," one person wrote. "I BET YOU WOULDN'T BE AS TOLERANT AS THAT BEAUTIFUL CREATURE!!"

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That was a poor choice," another said.

Someone else suggested to "ban [him] from national parks for life."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.