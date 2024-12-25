  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander shares heart-stopping footage after national park tourist walks right up to massive bear: 'That was a poor choice'

"Let's walk up to your territory, shall we, and start taking pictures."

by Lettecha Johnson
"Let's walk up to your territory, shall we, and start taking pictures."

Photo Credit: Instagram

While seeing nature in its purest form can be breathtaking, it can also be life-taking if you fail to use caution. 

A perfect example is this video from Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) of a visitor who risked his life to sneak up on a bear for a photo. 

Wild animals aren't domesticated pets, so it's not a good idea to get too close, touch them, or tease them, especially when one is big enough and strong enough to hurt or kill you. 

For example, an adult male black bear may average 275 pounds, but some can reach over 400 pounds. Then, there's the grizzly, which is as strong as five humans and can lift 500 pounds with just one paw.

Luckily, the bear in the video didn't appear threatened by the man encroaching on its territory for a photoshoot. It preferred to focus on grazing in the grass, and it turned and ran a short distance away from the man instead of charging once it spotted him. If it were a mother bear with cubs nearby, the result wouldn't have gone so well since they're very protective of their young.

If you see a wild animal outside of its typical territory, bear in mind that many wildlife species are losing their habitats due to pollution, urbanization, deforestation, and the overheating planet. Call your local animal service if you see a wild and potentially dangerous species in your residential area, and remember to be respectful when visiting the homes of animals, such as a national park.

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

Despite the man in the photo invading the animal's space, the bear would have suffered the consequences of reactive behavior. If it had charged him and injured him, euthanasia would have likely been the result. 

Many comments seemed to root for the bear.

"Let's walk up to your territory, shall we, and start taking pictures," one person wrote. "I BET YOU WOULDN'T BE AS TOLERANT AS THAT BEAUTIFUL CREATURE!!"

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That was a poor choice," another said.

Someone else suggested to "ban [him] from national parks for life."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x