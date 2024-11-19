Jaw-dropping video shows consequences after tourist tries to feed a bear by hand: 'I really find it infuriating'

"All these entitled tourists must think this is a friendly petting zoo."

A Reddit video has demonstrated the danger of getting too close to wild animals.

The footage, which was shared to the subreddit r/WinStupidPrizes, shows a person trying to hand-feed a bear through the window of their car. The bear is surrounded by a lot of vehicles and appears to be with a cub.

The bear takes the food from the person and then seemingly tries to attack their arm before retreating as the person drives away. There is no way to know if the driver sustained any injuries, but they were lucky that the bear backed off pretty quickly.

Bears are wild animals with sharp claws and teeth, and people should stay a safe distance from the animals in order to protect both themselves and the bear. Encroaching on their space can lead to conflicts with humans. If a bear attacks a human, then it is likely to be euthanized.

Additionally, bears that become too comfortable around humans are also a problem. Bears that have been fed by people or eaten out of trash cans begin to associate people with food, which can often lead them into conflict.

And it's not just bears — people have been reported getting too close to creatures, including elk, bison, and marine animals. Educating yourself on appropriate behavior when visiting natural parks is important to protect yourself, those around you, and wildlife.

Unfortunately, human and animal conflicts are increasing as we come into contact more and more with the natural world. This makes it really important to follow the rules and regulations set out by tourist destinations so that your visit can go as smoothly as possible.

Watching wildlife in their natural habitat is a privilege, and respecting their space and habitat is important to ensure future generations can enjoy the same privileges we do.

This video received over 300 comments, with many shocked at the behavior of the people surrounding the bear.

"All these entitled tourists must think this is a friendly petting zoo," one outraged commenter wrote.

"I really find it infuriating when people act like disney princesses with wild animals," another said.

