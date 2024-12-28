Photographer sparks outrage online after sharing bear encounter at national park: 'I think some people forget how quickly bears can run'

"What a lack of respect for the wildlife."

Across the globe, visitors have been caught dangerously approaching wildlife, threatening their safety as well as the safety of the animals.

In a recent video, a photographer catalyzed outrage online after posting their encounter with a black bear. The photographer was visiting Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada, and stood within 50 feet of the bear.

While the animal wandered through the forest, the photographer continued to stand dangerously close and watch it.

According to Jasper National Park's safety guidelines, all visitors should maintain a distance of at least 100 meters (which they summarize as 10 bus lengths) when encountering bears.

TikTokers were enraged by the video because it encouraged dangerous wildlife interactions.

"I think some people forget how quickly bears can run," wrote one user.

"That's not 10 school bus lengths away," commented another TikToker.

Whenever you explore the outdoors, it's vital to keep a safe distance from wildlife. If provoked, wildlife can charge toward visitors, resulting in serious injuries or even death.

When visitors ignore the rules and provoke wildlife, they also risk the life of the animal involved. In certain cases where humans approach wildlife and are subsequently attacked, the animals have to be euthanized.

In similar incidents, tourists have recklessly approached wild bison, elk, and bears in national parks across the U.S. To keep yourself and the animals safe, maintain the proper distance and observe wildlife from afar.

Anytime you visit a park, adopt the "Leave No Trace" mentality to ensure your presence in the environment is minimized. Respect nature and its inhabitants by avoiding dangerous encounters and picking up your trash.

TikTokers continued to discuss the photographer's reckless behavior.

"It's so sad that people don't realize that getting close to wild animals like this puts not only them, but the animals at risk as well," wrote one user. "What a lack of respect for the wildlife."

