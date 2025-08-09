Bystander confronts tourist over thoughtless act in national park: 'You broke a federal law'

"Report to rangers and they can get police involved."

Most people know the basics before visiting a national park: don't feed the animals, stay on the trails, and definitely don't fly drones. Still, someone at Yellowstone either missed the memo or chose to ignore it.

In a video posted by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) on Instagram, a bystander confronts a tourist flying a drone over the Grand Prismatic Spring — one of Yellowstone's most iconic and delicate areas.

"Do you have permission to do that?" the bystander asks twice. The response? "I don't, but I didn't know." That didn't land well.

"You broke a federal law," the bystander shoots back.

Since June 2014, the National Park Service has banned drones in all national parks, citing visitor safety, noise disruption, and wildlife protection. The ban falls under federal law 36 CFR § 1.5, and breaking it can lead to fines up to $5,000 or even six months in jail.

The Instagram post noted: "This video and the details were sent to NPS authorities."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

People who commented didn't mince words.

"There are No Drone signs everywhere, they knew. I see this all the time," one person commented.

Another added: "The dude's lucky he didn't crash his drone in the spring ... necessitating expensive removal and damage to the spring's chemistry."

Besides the legal issues, drone flights put park ecosystems at risk. Startle a herd of bison, and someone might get hurt. That's not just a hypothetical — bison have injured or killed people before. And when wildlife lashes out, even if provoked, animals often get euthanized. One reckless moment can cost more than a fine.

Drone problems like this aren't rare. One visitor flew a drone at Yosemite from a scenic overlook. In another case, someone disguised themselves to sneak a drone into Yellowstone. And globally, other protected areas are tightening the rules too.

Some commenters say calling it out is the right move.

"Report to rangers and they can get police involved. Happened in Arches a few years ago and I reported them."

Another added, "It disrupts wildlife and others enjoyment of the parks and nature."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



