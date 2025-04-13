Environmental project uses drones to 'hunt' for health threats lurking in state parks: 'There were just so many of them'

Former science teacher John Kolojejchick hasn't been spending his retirement in a rocking chair. Instead, over the last 16 years, he and a team of volunteers have been hunting down abandoned oil and gas wells across Pennsylvania — and there are believed to be hundreds of thousands of them polluting the air, ground, and water.

These so-called "orphaned" wells, many of which were drilled from 1850 to 1950 and then forgotten, can leak methane and toxic chemicals — creating health hazards for nearby communities and ecosystems. Once they're found, they can be plugged to stop the pollution.

But searching for these wells on foot is time-consuming. So, the process has been upgraded with drone technology from the Department of Energy. This project — a joint effort with Moms Clean Air Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, McGill University of Montréal, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the Environmental Defense Fund — uses drones that can detect metal well casings and methane gases, allowing them to efficiently spot the orphaned wells and mark them for ground teams to verify.

The initiative, recently spotlighted in EDF's Vital Signs newsletter, helped locate more than 260 sites in just two weeks. For context, before the drones were in the picture, the volunteer team had found nearly 1,000 sites — but that was across 16 years of on-the-ground searching.

"Our record was 27 in one day," Kolojejchick said. "There were just so many of them we would literally be tripping over them. I had one volunteer who found one because he sat on it to take a break."

This is a big win for local families and visitors who may unknowingly be exposed to pollutants. Such efforts are an example of how everyday people can contribute to climate solutions, especially when paired with emerging technologies. Similar conservation actions, including installing artificial reefs and wildlife corridors, show how community action can make an impact.

"If you're my age and grew up in this part of Pennsylvania, you probably used to play on oil and gas drilling equipment," Kolojejchick said. "It was just part of the landscape, but I'm hopeful we can finally address that toxic legacy and offer kids today something better."

