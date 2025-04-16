5 surprising ways drones are being used for good

Another startup is looking to transform the way wind turbines are set up.

When we think of drones, we often think of cool overhead photos and videos of nature or cities, but that's not their only use. Drone technology is being applied to several industries to improve efficiency and inform human activity.

1. Wind power

Photo Credit: Windlift

Wind turbines can be expensive and labor-intensive to build and set up, but one startup is looking to change that by reimagining them altogether. Windlift has created giant tethered drones that fly in figure-eight patterns to generate energy.

These drones can generate 30 kilowatt-hours of electricity per swoop, which can potentially power the average American home for a full day.

Read more →

2. Detect plastic in oceans

Photo Credit: TikTok

Contrary to popular belief, the plastic in our oceans isn't all floating around in a giant patch that can be cleaned up easily. A groundbreaking nonprofit is deploying drones that can detect "plastic hotspots" in real time, aiming to conduct a quicker and more cost-efficient cleanup.

This technology is becoming increasingly important as the amount of microplastics in our oceans increases — and it is even more difficult to spot and clean up than larger plastic debris.

Read more →

3. Wildfire fighting and prevention

Photo Credit: iStock

The startup Spexi aims to deliver "the highest-resolution Earth imagery" through a community of drone pilots across the globe to help with wildfire fighting and prevention. The technology would replace low-quality satellite imagery with high-resolution images that can help make better decisions when it comes to resource allocation in wildfire fighting.

BurnBot, another company tackling the issue, deploys a burn-chamber vehicle to conduct prescribed burns on flammable materials that could have led to more serious wildfires.

Read more →

4. Track rare animals

Photo Credit: Marwell Wildlife

Drones are also being used to help in conservation efforts. Tracking body conditions and migration patterns of animals are important for wildlife conservation, but this can be difficult for rare animals, so scientists are turning to drones to help them from the skies.

Technology like this can do more than just help protect endangered species — it can also help monitor biodiversity and ecosystem health, providing numerous benefits for humans.

Read more →

5. Monitor air pollutants

Photo Credit: TotalEnergies

One of the world's largest oil companies is deploying drones to monitor and reduce the amount of methane released into our atmosphere. Methane has heat-trapping capabilities up to 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide, so it is crucial that this air pollutant is monitored.

The company's goal with the drone is to access hard-to-reach emission points while delivering readings with the highest precision to achieve net-zero methane pollution by 2030.

Read more →

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.