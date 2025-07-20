Video of tourists' incredibly dangerous act at national park sparks outrage: 'I have never seen anything like this'

Shocking footage posted to the Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) brought attention to the moment four bikers cut through the Grand Prismatic at Yellowstone National Park.

"The 4 of them were biking from the tree line towards the boardwalk when, as they were nearing the actual hot springs, several people yelled at them to turn around," the caption reads.

The Grand Prismatic in Yellowstone is the largest hot spring in the United States, known for its geysers. Microbial mats have played a major role in scientific research and help preserve the unique geothermal ecosystem. Biking over the springs is not only dangerous for bikers, but it also has considerable impacts on the landscape.

"I have never seen anything like this in Yellowstone ever after many decades," TouronsOfYellowstone wrote. "This is next level! I just don't understand the thought process these people had to think that it was okay for them to not just walk but to ride their bikes on the Grand Prismatic."

Infiltrating ecosystems meant to be preserved can lead to a slew of legal issues. Some people who have done so have ended up with $5,000 in fines. Risking safety is also a dangerous factor. Geysers such as the Grand Prismatic have been known to seriously injure or kill people who have broken safety protocols.

Brandon Gauthier, Yellowstone's chief safety officer, explained that the park tries "to educate people starting when they come through the gate." Gauthier further stated that there is "a fine line between giving visitors a chance to get close to popular attractions and ruining the natural landscapes that national parks were created to preserve."

Due to past deaths, the park continues to emphasize how dangerous such actions can be.

Trespassing can further ruin biodiversity. Tourist interference has caused water pollution, introduced invasive species, and damaged microbial mats, according to some reports. Biking over the ecosystem is undoubtedly another massive blow to the preservation of the geysers.

Disregarding safety signs and regulations can also make wildlife interactions more likely, endangering both humans and animals. Animals that injure humans, whether they're provoked or not, may be euthanized.

Commenters were appalled by the tourists' behavior.

"They should all be arrested immediately, fined and banned from all national parks forever," voiced one angry user.

Another user commented, "I've said it before, the possibility of being boiled alive and turned into goo does not scare people enough."

To avoid legal, safety, and biodiversity issues, the solution is clear: Follow the rules when enjoying national parks.

