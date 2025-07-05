Video of reckless tourists' dangerous behavior at national park sparks outrage: 'The fine is not high enough'

Visitor rules aren't always in place just to cause a nuisance or hamper a nice walk at a national park. Much of the time, they're meant to ensure public safety — like the safety of these two tourists at Wyoming's Yellowstone.

In videos shared by the popular Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), two people are seen walking, apparently directly on the fragile ground right next to the Grand Prismatic Spring. They seemed to do this despite an ostensibly operable boardwalk being available for them to tour the area with other visitors safely.

According to the post, at least one of the two said they were trying to avoid a buffalo as well as the people they said were trying to touch the animal. It seemed likely to a witness, however, that the two simply did not want to take a longer trek along the boardwalk.

The travelers were fortunate to apparently pass through safely. The reason there is a boardwalk to begin with is that these hot spring waters are not the typical sort you imagine relaxing in for an enjoyable soak.

The water can reach temperatures of up to 189°F (87°C). And even if you think you have good balance, it could be very easy to slip on the hot sand and fall directly into the scalding water. That is sadly what happened to a bison recently at the park, where visitors were witness to just how dangerous the spring water can be, as the animal was killed.

Unsafe human activity that tramples delicate lands is another threat to wildlife and whole ecosystems. It's also another big reason you'll see signs guiding visitors to marked trails and walkways in many national parks.

The Instagram post noted that one of the two off-boardwalk individuals in this case said some of the land was "pretty soft all the way through," suggesting that the tourists could have fallen into the extremely hot water, hurting themselves and damaging the grounds of this unique environment. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time tourists have walked off-trail at the site.

Commenters were generally displeased with the two going rogue here. While there was also relief that ultimately they were safe, one commenter noted, "I don't understand the people that are glad they are okay but not concerned about the harm they did to the springs (which they NO doubt did)."

Another hoped more bystanders would share knowledge about the need to abide by safety regulations: "I lived and worked in Yellowstone for two summers years ago. These places are pristine and precious and when people do these kinds of things, it is destroying these ecosystems. SPEAK UP."

Then, one commenter declared, "The fine is not high enough."



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.