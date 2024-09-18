  • Outdoors Outdoors

Disheartening footage shows Yellowstone tourist ignoring signs at steaming hot spring: 'He should be banned'

"So frustrating that these are grown adults who absolutely refuse to follow the rules."

by Demitri Fierro
"So frustrating that these are grown adults who absolutely refuse to follow the rules."

Photo Credit: iStock

Rules are put in place for good reason, particularly to ensure our safety. Breaking these rules can cause harm, not just to ourselves but to those around us as well. 

On Instagram, a video reel posted to Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) highlighted some thoughtless rule-breaking as disheartening footage shows one Yellowstone National Park tourist ignoring the warning signs at a steaming hot spring, deliberately touching the water over the designated boardwalk. 

Shared originally by Southern California leisure and luxury travel vlogger Shonda Merrick (@shonda.merrick), the viral clip shows the tourist tapping his fingers on the surface of the hot, steaming spring water while other curious park visitors eagerly record him.  

"Remember to appreciate this natural wonder from the designated boardwalks and viewing areas, keeping a safe distance to preserve its beauty and integrity," read the Instagram video caption

The Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park is the area's largest hot spring, totaling 200-330 feet in diameter and more than 121 feet deep, as explained by the National Park Service. When it comes to roaming around hydrothermal areas, it has always been advised to stay on boardwalks and designated trails, as hydrothermal water can severely burn you. 

Hot springs are fascinating natural phenomena where geothermally heated water emerges from the Earth's crust. However, hot springs can also be quite dangerous if not approached with caution. 

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

In a similar instance at Yellowstone National Park, a tourist risked serious injury by ignoring warnings and getting too close to a steaming hot mineral pool. The average water temperature in Yellowstone's Black Sand Basin is nearly 200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why visitors are not allowed near it. 

National parks attract many visitors every year, both domestic and international, as they come to enjoy nature at its finest. Recently, a $100 million grant donation was awarded to the National Park System to be used across its 400 national parks, driving programs that promote wildlife biodiversity and habitat conservation

When it comes to environmental awareness and vacationing responsibly, how we treat our surroundings is just as important as how we treat fellow park tourists, giving them just as much respect and consideration. 

"Why aren't there guardrails," asked one Instagram user, with another adding, "He should be banned from all parks."

"So frustrating that these are grown adults who absolutely refuse to follow the rules," wrote another. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x