Disheartening footage shows Yellowstone tourist ignoring signs at steaming hot spring: 'He should be banned'

Rules are put in place for good reason, particularly to ensure our safety. Breaking these rules can cause harm, not just to ourselves but to those around us as well.

On Instagram, a video reel posted to Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) highlighted some thoughtless rule-breaking as disheartening footage shows one Yellowstone National Park tourist ignoring the warning signs at a steaming hot spring, deliberately touching the water over the designated boardwalk.

Shared originally by Southern California leisure and luxury travel vlogger Shonda Merrick (@shonda.merrick), the viral clip shows the tourist tapping his fingers on the surface of the hot, steaming spring water while other curious park visitors eagerly record him.

"Remember to appreciate this natural wonder from the designated boardwalks and viewing areas, keeping a safe distance to preserve its beauty and integrity," read the Instagram video caption.

The Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park is the area's largest hot spring, totaling 200-330 feet in diameter and more than 121 feet deep, as explained by the National Park Service. When it comes to roaming around hydrothermal areas, it has always been advised to stay on boardwalks and designated trails, as hydrothermal water can severely burn you.

Hot springs are fascinating natural phenomena where geothermally heated water emerges from the Earth's crust. However, hot springs can also be quite dangerous if not approached with caution.

In a similar instance at Yellowstone National Park, a tourist risked serious injury by ignoring warnings and getting too close to a steaming hot mineral pool. The average water temperature in Yellowstone's Black Sand Basin is nearly 200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why visitors are not allowed near it.

National parks attract many visitors every year, both domestic and international, as they come to enjoy nature at its finest. Recently, a $100 million grant donation was awarded to the National Park System to be used across its 400 national parks, driving programs that promote wildlife biodiversity and habitat conservation.

When it comes to environmental awareness and vacationing responsibly, how we treat our surroundings is just as important as how we treat fellow park tourists, giving them just as much respect and consideration.

"Why aren't there guardrails," asked one Instagram user, with another adding, "He should be banned from all parks."

"So frustrating that these are grown adults who absolutely refuse to follow the rules," wrote another.

