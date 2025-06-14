Officials issue warning after bison gores man for getting too close at Yellowstone National Park: 'Bison will defend their space when threatened'

This is the second such injury involving a bison in the park in just a month.

A visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison this week, underscoring, once again, how critical it is to be mindful when sharing space with wild animals.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of increasing human-wildlife conflicts that experts warn could become even more common as people and animals increasingly compete for space and resources, which pushes animals into tighter quarters.

What's happening?

This week, a 30-year-old tourist from Randolph, New Jersey, was injured by a bison in Yellowstone's Upper Geyser Basin. Park officials said the man sustained what were fortunately minor injuries after being gored, was treated by emergency personnel, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is the second such injury involving a bison in the park in just a month. Officials stressed that visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards from large animals like bison — which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run three times faster than a human.

"Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," the National Park Service warned.

In past years, close encounters have sometimes led to tragic outcomes — such as the 2023 incident where a man picked up a bison calf, causing it to be rejected by its herd and subsequently leading to officials euthanizing it.

Why is this concerning?

Human-wildlife conflicts are escalating, not just in Yellowstone but globally. As human populations expand and habitats shrink or shift — often driven by rising global temperatures and resource shortages — wild animals are forced into closer proximity with people.

According to research cited by the BBC, nearly 50% of large carnivore attacks could be avoided with better human behavior and education. Experts emphasize that many encounters stem from surprise or defensive reactions by animals, not innate aggression.

Increased tourism and habitat disruption can also cause wildlife to become stressed or habituated to humans, which often leads to more dangerous interactions — and too often results in animals being euthanized.

What's being done about it?

Park officials are ramping up education campaigns to remind visitors about safe distances and responsible behavior in wildlife areas. Tools like the Bear Smart community program and wildlife coexistence initiatives aim to foster safer human-animal interactions.

On an individual level, following park guidelines is the simplest and most effective way to prevent these conflicts. This means keeping a respectful distance from all wildlife, never feeding or touching animals, and educating yourself before visiting natural spaces.

Supporting conservation groups working to preserve natural habitats — such as the Wildlife Conservation Society, Environmental Defense Fund, and National Park Conservation Association — can also help. Healthy ecosystems with abundant space and resources are key to reducing these encounters and promoting coexistence.

Protecting wildlife ultimately protects people too — ensuring we can continue to share the planet's most magnificent spaces safely and sustainably.

