  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystanders horrified after witnessing tourist's reckless behavior: 'People never learn'

"There is absolutely nothing about that animal that looks friendly and approachable."

by Mandela Namaste
"There is absolutely nothing about that animal that looks friendly and approachable."

Photo Credit: iStock

Tourists are frequently warned against interacting with wild animals, but many do not listen and choose to evaluate the level of danger on their own. Famously, it often does not end well — either for these seemingly intrepid folks or even the wildlife itself. 

Another incident of human encroachments on wild habitats has gone viral online. 

The prize of approaching a bison to take a picture
byu/Affectionate_Cat293 inWinStupidPrizes

Posted on Reddit, a recent video showcases two Yellowstone tourists approaching a bison to snap a picture. Clearly bothered, the bison starts to rush them, causing one of the tourists to run away and the other to edge backward, accidentally tripping over a wooden railing and falling on their back. 

After all this, the bison fortunately did not cause any further harm to the tourists or itself.

Other than the real chance that the animals can harm humans if they get too close (people frequently go viral for trying to take close pictures of or make contact with animals), harassing wildlife can have consequences for the animals, too. It causes them stress, makes them perhaps too comfortable around humans, and — in a worst-case scenario — could result in them leaving their habitats entirely.

Many of the top comments on the video poked fun at the camera's failure to capture the person tripping and falling, perhaps the climax of the interaction and a classic "Win Stupid Prizes" moment. In general, the responses were full of disbelief at the audacity to approach such a large wild creature.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"There is absolutely nothing about that animal that looks friendly and approachable," one viewer wrote.

"That was the BEST outcome for him," another said.

"I live near Yellowstone now, can confirm the first time I visited the park last year I saw people approach these beasts," a third response read. "100% deserve what you get. People never learn."

To prevent unfortunate and potentially dangerous interactions like this, it's important to spread awareness of the benefits of respecting nature.

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x