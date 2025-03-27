Bystanders horrified after witnessing tourist's reckless behavior: 'People never learn'

"There is absolutely nothing about that animal that looks friendly and approachable."

Tourists are frequently warned against interacting with wild animals, but many do not listen and choose to evaluate the level of danger on their own. Famously, it often does not end well — either for these seemingly intrepid folks or even the wildlife itself.

Another incident of human encroachments on wild habitats has gone viral online.

Posted on Reddit, a recent video showcases two Yellowstone tourists approaching a bison to snap a picture. Clearly bothered, the bison starts to rush them, causing one of the tourists to run away and the other to edge backward, accidentally tripping over a wooden railing and falling on their back.

After all this, the bison fortunately did not cause any further harm to the tourists or itself.

Other than the real chance that the animals can harm humans if they get too close (people frequently go viral for trying to take close pictures of or make contact with animals), harassing wildlife can have consequences for the animals, too. It causes them stress, makes them perhaps too comfortable around humans, and — in a worst-case scenario — could result in them leaving their habitats entirely.

Many of the top comments on the video poked fun at the camera's failure to capture the person tripping and falling, perhaps the climax of the interaction and a classic "Win Stupid Prizes" moment. In general, the responses were full of disbelief at the audacity to approach such a large wild creature.

"There is absolutely nothing about that animal that looks friendly and approachable," one viewer wrote.

"That was the BEST outcome for him," another said.

"I live near Yellowstone now, can confirm the first time I visited the park last year I saw people approach these beasts," a third response read. "100% deserve what you get. People never learn."

To prevent unfortunate and potentially dangerous interactions like this, it's important to spread awareness of the benefits of respecting nature.

