Bystander catches frustrating video of tourist harassing wildlife: 'These goats can and have impaled people'

Animals that injure humans — even when provoked — may face euthanasia, further harming local ecosystems.

A shocking video of a man recklessly approaching mountain goats in Colorado's Mount Blue Sky area is making waves on social media, highlighting the dangers of wildlife harassment and sparking outrage among nature enthusiasts.

The Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared footage of an unidentified man in sunglasses walking directly through a herd of mountain goats, forcing them to move.

The post's caption — written by goodbulloutdoors (@goodbulloutdoors), who captured the footage — explains: "We saw a lot of bad behavior by people interacting with the mountain goats on Mount Blue Sky. Probably none worse than this guy who actually walked through them and forced them to move."

This alarming incident goes against explicit warnings from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which has repeatedly cautioned visitors against such dangerous behavior. Mountain goats, while appearing docile, have sharp horns capable of causing serious injury or even death.

"These goats can and have impaled people with those sharp horns," goodbulloutdoors explained.

The man's actions not only put his own life at risk but also endangered the well-being of the animals. When humans encroach on animal habitats and provoke them, it can lead to stress and behavioral changes in the animals.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In severe cases, animals that injure humans — even when provoked — may face euthanasia, further harming local ecosystems.

This video is a stark reminder of the importance of respecting wildlife and maintaining a safe distance. By preserving natural habitats and observing animals from afar, we can protect both ourselves and the diverse species that call these areas home.

Commenters on the post expressed their dismay and concern.

One user wrote: "In 2010 a 63 year old man was gored in the thigh by a mountain goat and bled to death. The goat would not let any other people get near the victim until finally a helicopter landing scared it away."

Another exclaimed: "Harassing the Wildlife is very illegal. Set up a Instagram, a Facebook page and a Website. Post close ups of these Offenders. Send info to the authorities. A serious Database needs to be started."

A third shared: "Think for a second how close those sharp horns are to your femoral artery."

As we venture into natural spaces, it's crucial to remember that we are guests in the habitats of wild animals. By practicing responsible tourism and encouraging others to do the same, we can enjoy the beauty of nature while ensuring the safety and well-being of wildlife and fellow visitors.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.