Bystander captures unbelievable actions of agitated tourist on video: 'Wildlife harassment'

Elk rut season occurs between mid-September and mid-October each year when male bulls search for female cows to mate with.

This is a prime time for increased encounters for elk-human interactions in places like Evergreen, Colorado.

In a viral video, touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared footage of a man harassing a bull by getting far too close to the animal and shouting obscenities at it.

"He was late for work, then throws Starbucks at the bull," touronsofnationalparks commented in the caption of the video taken by Matt Roehl (@kaizen_raaal).

Approaching wildlife is always a dangerous idea, especially during elk rut season. Bull elk tend to be aggressive during this time, as demonstrated by the one in the video, which displays lowered antlers and moves aggressively toward the harasser.

As the original poster explains, Jefferson County Open Space advises people to keep a safe distance from bull elk, watch for this type of body language, and be aware of their quickly changing behaviors.

Disturbing or approaching elk during the rut can result in severe bodily harm and impact natural mating patterns. Humans should keep a minimum of 25 yards from elk at all times, stay on designated trails to protect their habitats, and avoid camping or bringing dogs to elk areas.

Provoking and throwing items at unpredictable wildlife can result in tragic outcomes for people and animals.

Getting too close to wildlife also has long-term consequences, such as encouraging animals to lose their natural fear of humans and become more vulnerable to predators. Disrupted natural behaviors can lead to population shifts and threaten a species' survival.

Instagrammers were appalled at the man's behavior in the video and had many comments about his unreasonable words and actions toward the elk.

"Littering and. Littering and. Littering and….wildlife harassment," one Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

"Pls tell me he was found, arrested and fined!" another Instagrammer wrote.

