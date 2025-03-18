  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife officials devastated by break-ins at nature reserve: 'Heartbreaking'

The damage has been described as a "disaster" for rare plants and fragile fauna.

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust called a December break-in a "disaster," as reported by Bird Guides

A spokesperson also declared it "heartbreaking" — this before a second break-in in March. 

What happened?

Toward the end of 2024, people broke into a Leicestershire nature reserve, damaging woodland trails in the process of stealing tools and cabling from the quarry next door. Gates and fences were broken and deep tire ruts were left across the Cloud Wood site. 

Then, in early March, "Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said its Cloud Wood site … was again used to attempt to access Breedon Group's Cloud Hill Quarry," per the BBC.

LRWT is concerned about the lasting impacts these break-ins could have on ongoing research and wildlife in the area, which has been described as one of the most botanically diverse in Leicestershire. The damage has impacted rare orchids and other wildflowers, which, in turn, could lead to the depletion of the population of butterflies that feed on them.

Why is this important?

Unfortunately, people sometimes intentionally damage wildlife reserves, disrupting the habitats of native species. Though these actions are illegal and can result in penalties, including fines and jail time, it still occurs.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

These actions can have long-term consequences for ecosystems, as native plants, animals, and insects depend on one another. Damage that is done to one is done to all. 

What can be done to protect wildlife reserves?

Education about the interconnectedness of life on planet Earth and the significance of biodiversity can support understanding about the need to protect reserves and other natural environments. 

Visiting such havens can nurture just this kind of understanding. But responsible behavior by humans is vital to the maintenance of these spaces, notable not only for their beauty but their ecological importance.

Visitors to reserves should stay on designated trails and never leave trash behind in order to minimize impacts on fragile areas. Respecting native plants and wildlife — allowing them space to thrive while they are observed and enjoyed by all — is critical.

