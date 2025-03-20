Startling photos capture tourists' dangerous behavior at national park: 'They look so proud of themselves'

Many Yellowstone tourists seem to forget that they are dealing with wild animals and that they aren't in an enclosed zoo with barriers to protect them.

The Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a prime example of this phenomenon, with two visitors getting awfully close to a grazing bison.

In a series of photos, the tourists can be seen crouching and taking pictures just a couple of feet away and then posing with their backs turned to the animal as it grazes a dozen feet behind them.

They should be commended for at least staying on the snow-covered designated path, but that is about the only rule they are following correctly in this scenario.

Park rules advise visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from the animals and to avoid them if they encroach on developed areas like trails. Turning your back to them at close range to pose for a picture is definitely a no-no, especially if the animal might not be interested in being a prop in the backdrop.

In this case, the tourists should resist the temptation to think these are simply the milk cows of the wild. In reality, bison account for the most injuries to humans of any animal in the park, and they can reach speeds three times faster than humans. You are simply outmatched in size and in speed.

During rutting (mating) season, the dangers increase even more as visitors have found out. Other tourists have paid the price for underestimating their speed and potential violence. For that reason, it's a much better idea to use the zoom function on your phone camera than to go in for a close-up shot.

It's also better for the animals, which may face euthanization if an unwanted human-wildlife interaction turns violent. Part of doing your vacation right at natural parks such as Yellowstone is following the rules and exhibiting proper respect for the animals as well as its natural wonders.

Commenters on Instagram were left scratching their heads at the tourists' dicey behavior.

"They look so proud of themselves," one user marveled.

"Darwin nominees right there," another viewer remarked.

One poster joked: "These are the same people who inspired the warning labels not to wear the clothing you're attempting to iron."

