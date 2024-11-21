Bystander stunned after rule-breaking tourists risk it all for photo with wild bison: 'Unbelievable'

More people are injured in the park by bison than any other animal, and they can run three times as fast as us too.

Spotting a bison is pretty cool. Seeing one in Yellowstone National Park is even cooler. What's not cool, though, is getting too close to the animal and risking getting hurt.

That's what was going through the head of Instagrammer Katie (@katiemilesky), who recorded a group of tourists posing mere inches away from a herd of about half a dozen bison.

As the people marched into the thick of things, Katie — a park tour guide filming from a safe distance away — couldn't help but voice shock and concern.

Don't be fooled by their fuzzy, approachable resemblance to Appa the sky bison — this animal can get extremely aggressive and territorial at a moment's notice. They have even been known to charge and gore humans, including in Yellowstone. More people are injured in the park by bison than any other animal, and they can run three times as fast as us too, according to NPR.

The video, reposted on a popular Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone), showcases an unfortunate trend of visitors to natural places overstepping boundaries.

This unawareness doesn't only put humans in danger — it also makes life harder for wild animals, whether they are dangerous or not. Humans can disturb habitats, disrupt behavior patterns, and pollute resources with their actions in nature.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

That's why it's so important to get educated about guidelines for parks and preserves before visiting, and to learn about the animals you may see in advance. Knowing how to act will protect the wildlife and the natural settings they call home. Plus, it'll keep you enjoying the outdoors in one piece.

Others watching the video shared their reactions to the scene.

"Same stuff different day," one viewer wrote.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Unbelievable," another commented.

"We stayed there a year ago," recounted a third. "I walked around a corner and came within about 50 feet from one. I left quickly."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.