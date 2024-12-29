Video of bison charging child at national park has viewers alleging neglect: 'The way those parents run off and leave their child in danger'

"There are SO MANY SIGNS around the area …"

You probably didn't need any more evidence that bison are to be respected and not trifled with. But if you did, some startling video of people running away as a child gets sent flying should deliver the message loud and clear.

A Redditor shared the unsettling footage.

In the video, a bison is shown calmly eating, until something evidently upsets it and causes it to charge. The camera pans and we see the apparent culprits — two adults and a young girl. Frustratingly, the two older people scurry off with a lack of regard for the child who lags behind and is right in the bison's crosshairs.

The aftermath is predictably scary as the bison continues its charge until the force of the collision sends the child somersaulting through the air. The video ends suddenly with a potential silver lining that it seems the child landed on their feet, as opposed to on her head.

A Redditor who claimed they were there that day at Yellowstone National Park linked to an NBC News article that shared some good news. While the extent of the injuries was unknown, a news release shared by the park service said the child was "assessed and treated by park emergency medical providers, and later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic."

NBC News' reporting also contributed more context to the incident via eyewitnesses and Yellowstone's report. Apparently, a much larger group of 50-60 visitors gathered around the bison and petted it before the incident.

Bison are responsible for the most attacks of any wild animal at Yellowstone. With children, the risks are magnified because of their small size and the potential they might be unaware that a docile-looking bison may be anything but that.

Redditors were taken aback by the adults leaving the child behind.

"It amazes me every time the way those parents run off and leave their child in danger," a user commented.

"There are SO MANY SIGNS around the area that say—in probably a dozen different languages—to stay the f*** away," another commenter exasperatingly pointed out.

