Local authorities report visitors at national park for brazen and dangerous behavior: 'This is a public safety issue'

The group posed for photos close to the pools, and some people even tried to touch the hot water.

National parks are home to myriad natural wonders that attract people from all over the world. Every year, millions of people flock to the parks to see the breathtaking landscapes and hope for a glimpse of some of the flora and fauna that call these parks home.

But lots of people have been caught disregarding the rules and behaving dangerously, risking their lives and the lives of those around them.

Local authorities in Yellowstone National Park were forced to call the police after a tour guide shared a video with them of a group of tourists behaving dangerously around a geothermal pool.

The video shows the tourists ignoring signs stating that an area is out of bounds due to thermal activity. The group posed for photos close to the pools, and some people even tried to touch the hot water. One man became aggressive once he realized he was being filmed, but the tour guide continued and handed the evidence over to park authorities, who called the police.

Yellowstone became the first federally protected national park in the U.S. in 1872. According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone welcomes approximately 4 million visitors every year. Park rules and regulations are in place to protect the natural environment and ensure people's safety.

There have been several reports of tourists ignoring park rules regarding the geothermal areas in Yellowstone National Park. One person was recently jailed for seven days after leaving the designated safe area to get recklessly close to Steamboat Geyser for a photo. Another was caught by a guide getting dangerously close to Black Sand Basin, which has an average temperature of nearly 200 degrees.

And it's not just Yellowstone. There are lots of reports of tourists at other parks ignoring the rules and risking their lives. For example, some people have been observed getting dangerously close to wildlife. This risk-taking behavior also endangers the animals involved and ruins the experience for everyone else.

Unsurprisingly, people in the comments were outraged at the behavior of this group of tourists.

"This is a public safety issue as much as it's an environmental issue," one person wrote.

Another person shared what they think Yellowstone should do, writing, "I think the park would be better off if they cut down on how many people are allowed in."

