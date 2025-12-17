Experts sound alarm after dangerous insect spotted in country for first time: 'If you spot one, take a picture of it'

"We responded quickly to this threat, but we need the public's help to eliminate any further risk."

Officials in New Zealand are racing to prevent the yellow-legged hornet, also known as the Asian hornet, from becoming established in the country, according to Radio New Zealand.

What's happening?

New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries recently issued a public warning after a female yellow-legged hornet in "early stages of building a nest" was identified in an Auckland suburb.

The MPI oversees biosecurity, and the agency confirmed that officers eradicated the nest the next day, acting to prevent the invasive species from establishing a local population.

"This is the first time we've found a queen yellow-legged hornet in New Zealand. We responded quickly to this threat, but we need the public's help to eliminate any further risk," said Mike Inglis of Biodiversity New Zealand.

RNZ reported that a further 33 queen hornets had been identified since the incident, 21 of which had "developed nests or signs of nests." Two were spotted in a two-day span earlier this month.

Inglis implored the public to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets.





"If you spot one, take a picture of it — if it's a nest, take a picture of it. Don't disturb it, contact our hotline, and our expert staff will be out to deal with it," he said.

Why is this concerning?

In November, The Conversation observed that since the initial sightings, New Zealand faced a "narrow window" to ensure yellow-legged hornets won't become established.

Yellow-legged hornets, as their other common name suggests, are native to Southeast Asia. The species was inadvertently introduced to Europe in the early 2000s and was first sighted in the United States in 2023.

Invasive species like the Asian hornet, which was also recently spotted in Northern Ireland, are non-native plants or wildlife that can wreak immense havoc on new ecosystems.

Like other invasive species, the yellow-legged hornet reproduces quickly in new environments, outcompeting native species for critical resources like food, and harming biodiversity.

However, yellow-legged hornets pose a uniquely grave threat. In addition to spreading invasively across multiple continents, the insects tend to prey on crucial pollinators.

A study published in March examined the diets of Asian hornets, and its findings were troublesome. Honeybees, specifically the European honey bee, were present in 98% of larval gut samples studied.

While concerning, that finding underscored the potential for invasive species to decimate ecosystems and destroy biodiversity — pollinators are a critical link in the global food chain.

What's being done about it?

According to RNZ, the yellow-legged hornets posed a risk to NZ$59 billion ($34 billion) primary industries.

Officials stepped up efforts to combat the invasion and emphasized that public awareness of key climate issues, such as invasive species, is critical to protecting biodiversity.

In Europe, beekeepers discovered that electric harps were an effective means to eradicate yellow-legged hornets without chemicals.

