Officials take action after discovering shocking spread of dangerous insects: 'Surveillance will continue'

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency acted to remove a nest of bee-killing Asian hornets in the town of Dundonald in October. There, amidst rolling fields, residents were surprised by the first known sighting of the invasive species in the area.

According to the Derry Journal, the NIEA successfully removed the nest eight days after one of the insects was spotted nearby. While Asian hornets appear to be no more dangerous to humans than other hornets, they can have a devastating impact on environments where they are not native.

When overtaking a vulnerable habitat, the insect can decimate resident honeybee and wasp populations. These pollinators are essential to agricultural production and food systems in particular, making the threat of Asian hornets especially concerning.

Valentine Hodges, chair of the Ulster Beekeepers Association, told the BBC that the Asian hornet could have a "big impact on biodiversity and on pollinator services."

The outlet noted that a single Asian hornet nest can produce up to 350 future queens. When these queens mature, they leave that initial nest to build their own, so their numbers can quickly skyrocket.

The Asian hornet may have made its way to Northern Ireland by hitching a ride on imported goods or traveling in someone's luggage. Once they form nests, the insects can be extremely difficult to control and abate. To help support swift removals and mitigate the spread, the NIEA asked locals to immediately report any sightings of Asian hornets.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score early access to Nike’s best Black Friday deals — and get an extra 25% off Nike’s exclusive Black Friday preview collection is loaded with early access deals on crowd-favorites like ultra-soft hoodies, training bags and duffles, and of course, Air Jordans. Plus, use code ACCESS to get an extra 25% off, but only for a limited time. Learn more

As an NIEA spokesperson told the Derry Journal, "Surveillance will continue in the area to monitor any Asian Hornet activity."

Anyone who spots an Asian hornet in Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom is encouraged to report their sighting to the region's Asian Hornet Watch. But anyone can take steps to protect pollinators where they live. Installing a native plant lawn or rewilding your garden with wildflowers can create a habitat hospitable to bees, butterflies, birds, and more.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.