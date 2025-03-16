  • Outdoors Outdoors

Alarming new study finds over 700 different species in the stomachs of highly invasive predators: 'Poses an extra threat'

"The diet varied strongly over the seasons."

by Matthew Swigonski
"The diet varied strongly over the seasons."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

While the food chain can already seem cruel for some species, the introduction of highly invasive species can have devastating effects. A study looked into the diets of a particularly hostile predator, and the results are astounding. 

What's happening?

In research published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, and shared by Science Direct, a team based out of the University of Exeter investigated the diet of Vespa velutina nigrithorax, better known as the Asian hornet

From 2020 to 2022, the researchers and partners collected hundreds of Asian hornet samples in Jersey, Aquitaine, Galicia, and the UK. All told, the team firmly identified more than 700 species and 1,449 "operational taxonomic units" in the hornets' larval guts. The prey included flies, wasps, bees, butterflies, and even spiders. 

According to a university report about the study, the European honey bee was the most common insect. The honey bee was found in every Asian hornet's nest that the researchers obtained. The study also noted that the honey bee was observed in over 98% of the collected Asian hornet larval gut samples. The common wasp was the second-most consumed insect, appearing in over 52% of the samples. 

Why is the diet of Asian hornets concerning?

The study's lead author, Siffreya Pedersen, revealed the motivation behind the team's research in the University of Exeter report. 

"Asian hornets are known to prey on honey bees, but until now the full range of their diet hasn't been tested," Pedersen said. 

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

Once the team of researchers analyzed their findings, Pedersen noted that a pattern of the Asian hornet's diet began to emerge. "The diet varied strongly over the seasons and between regions, showing that they are highly flexible predators." 

According to a meta-analysis of 16 studies, insect populations across the globe have decreased by 45% in the last 40 years. This dramatic drop-off can have severe ripple effects across ecosystems. Insects act as food for animals and as pollinators, and they recycle nutrients. Our delicate food chain can be disrupted if the insect population continues to decline.    

"Most insect populations are in decline due to factors such as habitat destruction and chemical pollution," said Pedersen. "The expanding area inhabited by Asian hornets poses an extra threat."

What's being done about Asian hornets?

As the Asian hornet continues to spread throughout the planet, it's important to remember the damage that it can inflict. 

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Our results also reveal a further potential ecosystem-level pressure as we find that V. velutina demonstrates a high predation frequency on wild pollinators and recyclers, implying a threat to pollinator and recycler diversity and resultant ecosystem services," the study reads. 

One of the most effective ways of controlling the Asian hornet population is to identify and report. Once a sighting is confirmed, authorities can open an investigation and work to eradicate any nearby nests.

In America, you can contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture and obtain further details from the National Invasive Species Information Center

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x