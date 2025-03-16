Alarming new study finds over 700 different species in the stomachs of highly invasive predators: 'Poses an extra threat'

While the food chain can already seem cruel for some species, the introduction of highly invasive species can have devastating effects. A study looked into the diets of a particularly hostile predator, and the results are astounding.

What's happening?

In research published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, and shared by Science Direct, a team based out of the University of Exeter investigated the diet of Vespa velutina nigrithorax, better known as the Asian hornet.

From 2020 to 2022, the researchers and partners collected hundreds of Asian hornet samples in Jersey, Aquitaine, Galicia, and the UK. All told, the team firmly identified more than 700 species and 1,449 "operational taxonomic units" in the hornets' larval guts. The prey included flies, wasps, bees, butterflies, and even spiders.

According to a university report about the study, the European honey bee was the most common insect. The honey bee was found in every Asian hornet's nest that the researchers obtained. The study also noted that the honey bee was observed in over 98% of the collected Asian hornet larval gut samples. The common wasp was the second-most consumed insect, appearing in over 52% of the samples.

Why is the diet of Asian hornets concerning?

The study's lead author, Siffreya Pedersen, revealed the motivation behind the team's research in the University of Exeter report.

"Asian hornets are known to prey on honey bees, but until now the full range of their diet hasn't been tested," Pedersen said.

Once the team of researchers analyzed their findings, Pedersen noted that a pattern of the Asian hornet's diet began to emerge. "The diet varied strongly over the seasons and between regions, showing that they are highly flexible predators."

According to a meta-analysis of 16 studies, insect populations across the globe have decreased by 45% in the last 40 years. This dramatic drop-off can have severe ripple effects across ecosystems. Insects act as food for animals and as pollinators, and they recycle nutrients. Our delicate food chain can be disrupted if the insect population continues to decline.

"Most insect populations are in decline due to factors such as habitat destruction and chemical pollution," said Pedersen. "The expanding area inhabited by Asian hornets poses an extra threat."

What's being done about Asian hornets?

As the Asian hornet continues to spread throughout the planet, it's important to remember the damage that it can inflict.

"Our results also reveal a further potential ecosystem-level pressure as we find that V. velutina demonstrates a high predation frequency on wild pollinators and recyclers, implying a threat to pollinator and recycler diversity and resultant ecosystem services," the study reads.

One of the most effective ways of controlling the Asian hornet population is to identify and report. Once a sighting is confirmed, authorities can open an investigation and work to eradicate any nearby nests.

In America, you can contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture and obtain further details from the National Invasive Species Information Center.

