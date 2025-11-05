Experts issue warning after aggressive insect is found in new region for first time: 'A serious threat'

A troubling invasive species has made its way to Northern Ireland: the Asian hornet.

What's happening?

For the first time, the Asian hornet was confirmed to be in the region, as the Belfast Telegraph reported. This species is an aggressive predator that is infamous for devastating native insect populations.

According to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, a resident in County Down captured an Asian hornet in October.

Also known as the yellow-legged hornet, this insect originates from East Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004, per the report. Since then, it has spread across the continent into Southern England and now Ireland.

The Asian hornet preys on honeybees, wasps, and other pollinators, which are crucial for food production and healthy ecosystems. According to the U.K. Kennet Beekeepers Association, Asian hornets can consume up to 50 honey bees daily.

NIEA officials, supported by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, have launched a monitoring program to determine whether the sighting represents an isolated case or part of a larger incursion.

"This is a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland," said Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, per the Telegraph. "It presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology."

Why is the Asian hornet's arrival important?

Invasive species such as the Asian hornet can wreak havoc on ecosystems.

Beyond that, they outcompete or prey upon native species. They disrupt food chains, reduce pollination, and threaten agricultural security.

Honeybee populations are already being strained by disease, pesticides, and habitat loss. This predator will likely accelerate their decline.

Taking care of native species is important for maintaining a balanced environment, ensuring we have enough food, and supporting healthy ecosystems that sustain human life. In some areas, hornets have caused big declines in bee populations, which hurts farmers and economies.

What's being done about Asian hornet invasions?

In Northern Ireland, NIEA teams are conducting intensive monitoring and deploying traps to remove hornets. After the first reported sighting, there were additional sightings in October and at least one nest removal.

Officials urged the public to stay vigilant and report sightings through the Asian Hornet Watch app or the CEDaR invasive species recording system.

This warning follows similar efforts to control invasive species worldwide. It is critical to keep a keen eye on invasive predators in your area and report any sightings to the proper authorities to protect native biodiversity.

