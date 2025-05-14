Expert shares satisfying photos after saving public land from 'monster-sized' threat: 'Thank you for the work you are doing'

Invasive plants are a huge threat to native varieties and garden plants, and it's important for homeowners to be on the lookout for growth that can take over their yard.

Some plant experts go the extra mile to seek out invasive species affecting nature on public land and fix the problem. Facebook user Scott Zillmer posted about this in the public group "Invasive Plant ID & Removal in the United States and Canada."

Photo Credit: Facebook

In their post, they said they found "monster-sized" invasive wintercreeper plants wrapped around trees in Montgomery County, Maryland, and added photos of them. Zillmer noted that it's not possible to use herbicide on county land, so they needed to physically remove sections of the plant to try to stop its growth.

Wintercreeper is a fast-growing groundcover plant that's native to Eastern Asia, per Gardenia. The trees that Zillmer found were covered in vines with a thick base and roots wrapped around the trunks.

"Usually wintercreeper adheres to the tree and you can't remove the base, so you just have to cut it twice to make a window. But I did find some success with severing the roots and ripping them out, and even removing the base sections of some huge vines!" they said.

You can help stop the spread of invasive plant species in your own backyard by introducing native plants and rewilding your yard. This concept is growing in popularity because it encourages biodiversity, supports pollinators, and helps local wildlife survive.

Try starting small with grass replacements, like clover and buffalo grass, or a modest garden. Even slowly or partially replacing your lawn can save you time on maintenance and money by lowering water bills and other expenses.

Members of the Facebook group loved to see Zillmer's efforts in tackling the invasive wintercreeper.

"Those poor trees! Thank you for the work you are doing!" one commenter said.

"This makes me happy that I dug out all the wintercreeper a previous owner had planted!" the same user commented.

"Those are some huge vines, can't say I have ever seen wintercreeper that big!!! I'm sure if those trees could talk they would thank you for saving them!" another commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.