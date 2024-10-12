Gardener shares photo of stunning alternative yard design: 'You should put up a sign with your yearly water savings'

Rewilding your yard can involve a full renovation, or you can start with what you have and slowly grow a native garden oasis. One Redditor shared the proof that starting small can lead to big growth.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, a group interested in alternatives to monoculture lawns with a focus on native plants, the original poster shared a photo of their yard. It showed thick foliage in varying shades of green with bursts of beautiful flowers throughout.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The gardener wrote, "Our next door neighbor has immaculately clipped grass in his front yard, but we prefer the chaos and the months-long flowering interest of ours."

When another user asked about starting their own similar garden, the OP wrote, "I inherited this garden, so I mostly worked with what I had, but if I could do it all over, I would definitely put in small conifers and evergreen bushes like [euonymus] or holly, all of which look neat and pretty all year."

By starting small and giving nature time, the OP was able to grow a stunning native garden in their yard.

Other Reddit users loved the photo.

One said, "I think it looks amazing, and you're helping pollinators."

Creating a healthy ecosystem for pollinators to enjoy is just one benefit of growing a native garden. Since pollinators protect our food supply, it's a win for everyone.

Additional benefits include saving both time and money. Native plants require less water and chemical treatments, cutting down water bills and service fees for homeowners.

Those who grow natural lawns, like clover or buffalo grass, or have native-plant gardens also enjoy a beautiful yard that requires less labor and maintenance. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these rewards.

Whether starting out small or going big, switching to native plants creates a lush and interesting yard with far more benefits than traditional grass.

Reddit users agreed with the OP that their garden was preferable to a monoculture grass lawn.

One user wrote, "What a nice mix of flowers and foliage! I don't think it looks chaotic at all. It looks intentional and tasteful."

Another commented, "You should put up a sign with your yearly water savings."

"Wow I can't wait to get to this point. So beautiful!" said one user.

