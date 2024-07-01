Gardener shares photos of their impressive display of native plants: 'I would never leave my backyard'

People worldwide love getting their hands dirty in a garden, but there's a difference between putting in a planter box and installing native plants.

As one popular Reddit post demonstrated, native plants can create a garden you may never want to leave!

The post showcases native plants blooming and thriving in a garden on Vancouver Island. The original poster shares that their garden is just beginning to show off, noting that there's, "So much more native plant goodness on the way!"

Another commenter added that the yard is "Stunning work! I would never leave my backyard," while another told the poster, "You introduced me to some plants!"

Adding native plants to a garden does more than add beauty, though. Putting in a lawn full of native plants can help you conserve water, spend less time on lawn maintenance, and lower your water bills.

You will also create a healthy space for wildlife, including pollinators like birds, bees, bats, and moths. This can go far to help their survival. When we work to help pollinators, they work to help us live, too. Pollinators help ensure that there will be enough food for people around the world.

When it comes to adding wild plants to spaces where you used to have curated flower beds or a lawn, you have many different options. You'll want to pick something native to where you live, so you might need to find an expert or ask at a local university or a garden center. Clover and buffalo grass are popular options, as is xeriscaping.

You don't have to convert your whole yard to start reaping benefits. If you're unsure about the process, try using native plants or lawn options for just a small part of your yard. You can add more as you become more comfortable with the process and see for yourself what native plants have to offer.

Someday, you might have people enthusiastically saying, "Well done! Beautiful," to you, too.

