Gardener shares awe-inspiring video of vibrant alternative yard design: 'Slice of heaven'

Many people are daydreaming about the summer months when temperatures dip below freezing. At least one Redditor was when they posted a video of their alternative yard from July.

The original poster shared the 16-second clip to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit in December with the caption: "It was 13°F when I woke up. I'm just dreaming of summer now." Their video showcased a stunning rewilded landscape full of native plants. Look closely, and you'll see several monarch butterflies flitting around.

Native plant lawns are critical for restoring and conserving biodiversity. According to the National Audubon Society, urban sprawl has resulted in a loss of 150 million acres of natural habitat and farmland in the United States, which has especially affected pollinators.

Because of human activity and climate change, birds, butterflies, bats, and bees are rapidly declining. Yet 85% of flowering plants depend on these pollinator species for reproduction, according to the Xerces Society. Without them, the risk of ecosystem collapse and global food shortages is significant.

Native plants have already adapted to your region, meaning they'll thrive with little maintenance. They also don't require harsh pesticides, fertilizers, or herbicides, making your alternative yard design more environmentally friendly.

Depending on your agricultural zone, consider replacing conventional lawn with native plants and grasses such as buffalo grass, red fescue, or clover. Some people opt for xeriscaping, which utilizes cacti, succulents, and other drought-tolerant plants to reduce water use.

Regardless, a native plant lawn will save you time and money through fewer care requirements and lower utility costs. In fact, converting your lawn to native flora could save you $225 on water bills annually and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides.

Upon seeing the video, one Redditor said what many were thinking: "I absolutely adore this slice of heaven."

Another user commented, "I remind myself if we didn't have the cold, most seeds wouldn't be viable."

Someone else mentioned the yard's beauty and expressed their hope to achieve something similar, writing: "I am curious about your process to planting these. Did you do it from seeds or from already grown plants?"

The OP shared that they'd worked on their alternative lawn design for three years, noting improvements each growing season. They combined seed-grown and nursery-bought plants, working around the existing flora.

