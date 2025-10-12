Community debunks misleading meme about wind turbines: 'Where is the common sense?'

"This is not the norm."

A picture is worth a thousand words, but images can be deceiving.

On "r/conspiracy_commons," a photograph of a helicopter spraying water on a wind turbine initially confused some users, but there was an easy explanation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo was captured at the Uljabuouda facility in Sweden's Arjeplog municipality during the winter of 2014, per Reuters.

The outlet cited an article by NyTeknik, which explained why a helicopter was spraying concentrated hot water on the blades — a new protocol at the time to hasten de-icing. This method is typically used on older turbine models, as modern ones have built-in de-icing functions.

NyTeknik said that the cost of de-icing was equivalent to two days' worth of electricity production. When forecasts predict weather cold enough to stop the turbines from functioning, that de-icing expense is accounted for.

Wind turbines are an efficient and clean energy source, capable of powering the average American home for a month after just 46 minutes of operation, according to the U.S. Wind Turbine Database.

Wind is an abundant and essentially inexhaustible source of power, generating energy without producing planet-warming gases and other harmful pollutants, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Wind energy is also cost-effective and creates jobs in nearby communities.

Since the photo first emerged, it has recirculated repeatedly alongside falsehoods and disinformation, as recently seen on Reddit.

In the iteration shared to r/conspiracy_commons, a misleading caption read: "Don't mind us, we're just burning 300 gallons of jet fuel to de-ice this clean energy wind turbine."

Users in the comments pushed back, asserting that manual de-icing was not a typical occurrence and that the meme was one of many conspiracy theories targeting clean energy.

"I don't know what's happening here, but I can say this is not the norm," one person wrote, adding that they lived near a wind farm and observed wind turbines working even in the harshest winter weather.

"This 'copter is spraying hot water on a turbine in Sweden a number of years ago," another response began.

"The fact you have to go back that far is telling. … More relevant points are that [wind turbines] can still produce a joule with less net CO2 than, say, a fossil power plant, and that cars and oil became dominant despite once depending on horses for their infrastructure," they added.

"Where is the common sense? This is a outlier obviously," a third noted.

