Scientists develop incredibly smart listening device that could solve major issue with massive wind turbines: 'Our chip is always listening'

A group of scientists has developed a sensor that can identify potential problems with wind turbine blades using only sound.

Two departments from the Fraunhofer Institute developed the unique solution to identify cracks and breakage in wind turbines.

The chip in the sensors uses acoustics to detect problems with the blades, the report explained. It can send those concerns to experts, eliminating the need for maintenance crews to travel to the turbines unnecessarily.

According to the scientists, this development is especially beneficial for offshore wind farms, as they have to endure more extreme weather conditions that can cause cracks, erosion, or breakage. These issues could cause turbine failure, which would be inconvenient for those relying on the energy source.

Additionally, because offshore wind farms are difficult to get to, inspections and maintenance can be expensive and time-consuming. The estimated costs could be up to €200,000 ($234,000) per blade for each incident.

The sensors make it easier to respond to a problem appropriately, which helps keep crews safe, save money, and lower maintenance costs. It can also eliminate the material waste generated by replacing a blade before it's necessary, helping reduce what's sent into the landfill.

Once the sensors are mounted inside the rotor blades, they can absorb the sound waves that travel throughout them, according to the researchers. The chip monitors "surface waves," which are sound waves that occur in the event of damage.

When the sensors record these surface waves, they can transmit the data to workers on the mainland.

According to the press release, Björn Zeugmann, a group manager for the project, said, "Our chip is always listening, which means … it can classify and transmit information on potential damage from inside the rotor blade itself."

Another highlight is the invention's energy efficiency, as it only sends relevant data to workers, meaning it doesn't require broadband internet.

Wind power plays a crucial role in the clean energy industry, too — which makes it all the more vital to keep turbines in top shape. American Clean Power explained that wind energy can create jobs and boost the economy while reducing air pollution.

Many groups have put effort into improving how wind power works. For example, one company created a floating wind farm off the Scottish coast. Another company built a large turbine that can create more energy at lower wind speeds.

The scientists who created the acoustic sensor plan to continue improving the technology. According to the research, the group hopes it can one day detect lightning strikes (and their consequences) on the turbines.

Zeugmann added, "I'm fascinated by working in a field of the future like energy transition and creating value for society in that way."

