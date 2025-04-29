Researchers reveal breakthrough fix for dangerous flaws hidden in aging wind turbines: 'Increasingly urgent'

Researchers have introduced an innovative technique to recycle wind turbine blades without toxic chemicals — and it couldn't have come at a better time.

According to a university report on a study in the journal Resource, Conservation, and Recycling, the first generation of modern wind turbines is nearing its expiration date soon. The turbines can be difficult to recycle because of the materials used to build them, but a team at Washington State University may have found a way to change that.

Glass fiber-reinforced polymer is a lightweight material used in wind turbine blades, according to a university press release. Unfortunately, about 15% of the material is wasted during the manufacturing process.

However, researchers discovered an eco-friendly recycling method for glass fiber-reinforced polymers, which account for two-thirds of a blade's total weight, by "using zinc acetate as a mild catalyst in aqueous solutions." The components were then used to make stronger plastics.

"It works very well, especially considering the mild conditions that we applied," said Cheng Hao, a former WSU graduate student and co-first author. "The solvent is a green solvent, and also the temperature is acceptable for this purpose."

Ultimately, the technique could help reduce waste in landfills — and, in turn, the associated heat-trapping pollution released when items decompose there.

"As wind energy grows, recycling and reusing wind turbine waste is becoming increasingly urgent," Jinwen Zhang, corresponding author and professor, said in the news release. "This recycling method is scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly, providing a sustainable solution for reusing large quantities of glass fiber reinforced waste."

Recycling wind turbine blades can also help curb plastic waste because the process turns them into useful products.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, around 507 million tons of plastic are produced each year. In addition, about 22 million tons of plastic ends up as litter annually, negatively affecting ecosystems on land and in water.

Most plastics are made from dirty fuels like motor oil and gasoline, which generate heat-trapping pollution when burned. Air pollution is associated with health complications like lung cancer, stroke, and pneumonia, according to the World Health Organization.

Beyond the latest breakthrough involving wind turbines, experts have proposed a plan to significantly reduce global plastic pollution that would save an estimated $4.5 trillion.

Consumers can also contribute to a cleaner future by choosing long-lasting, plastic-free products. Alternatives like reusable water bottles can also help you save money. In fact, using reusable water bottles can save consumers more than $1,300 a year.

As for the Washington State researchers, they hope to develop blade materials that are 100% recyclable.

