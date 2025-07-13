Conspiracy theorist sparks backlash with false comments on wind turbines: 'You don't know what you are talking about'

Clean energy has long faced resistance, not just from dirty energy giants but from internet corners where misinformation thrives. Wind energy, in particular, has become a favorite target of conspiracy theorists who say the entire industry is a scam.

While it's true that wind turbines don't produce power 100% of the time, that's not evidence of failure — it's how the technology works. Most modern grids pair variable renewables, such as wind, with battery storage or other power sources to balance supply and demand.

In 2023, wind energy produced over 10% of the United States' electricity, powering more than 43 million homes.

Dirty energy sources have received significantly more federal support than renewables over several decades, according to an analysis by Management Information Services. Unlike fossil fuels, clean energy offers long-term community benefits: stable local jobs, lower energy costs, and cleaner air.

In a Reddit post shared in the r/Conspiracy subreddit, one user said that wind energy is "worse for the environment than conventional energy, and has a terrible capacity factor, usually generating electricity less than one-third of time."

While some people point to eagle deaths as a reason to shut them down, as one Reddit commenter put it: "150 eagles killed over a decade does not even compare to the amount of environmental destruction as a result of oil drilling, coal mining, fossil fuel combustion etc.

"FFS a single oil spill or mountaintop removal is probably more destructive short and long term than all the wind turbines in the world."

The Reddit post also links to a 2016 National Review article criticizing federal subsidies, implying wind's success depends entirely on taxpayer dollars. One person commented bluntly: "You don't know what you're talking about."

"Wait until you find out about fossil fuel," one user wrote, calling attention to the industry's long history of pollution, lobbying, and misinformation.

Wind also offers a unique kind of independence, as one commenter noted: "There are two kinds of energy. The kind you can generate for yourself on your own property.... and the kind you have to pay somebody else to deliver to you. If you're not using the second kind, then you're an open book."

Disinformation about wind energy isn't just wrong; it also distracts from real conversations about improving grid infrastructure, scaling clean power, and ensuring access to affordable energy. Fortunately, plenty of people online are pushing back with facts — and making it clear that clean energy isn't a scam. It's the future.

