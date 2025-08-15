Airport authorities make shocking discovery after getting tip about 2 travelers: 'In poor condition'

Swift action on the part of customs officials led to the capture of the alleged smugglers.

Authorities intercepted two air travelers accused of attempting to smuggle rare, exotic animals into India through Pune Airport, highlighting the global problem of wildlife trafficking and its consequences.

What happened?

According to the Bridge Chronicle, customs officials acting on a tip detained two individuals, Zaheerabbas Aynal Mandal and Bhavesh Rameshbhai Solanki, for allegedly smuggling animals.

On July 15, authorities say the pair concealed the illicit cargo on a trip from Bangkok.

Airport officials located 14 green tree pythons (one of which had died), four double-eyed fig parrots, and a rare pair of Sumatran striped rabbits.

On X, the official CGST & Customs Pune Zone account confirmed the seizure and arrests.

Pune Customs intercepted two passengers from Bangkok on 15-07-2025 and seized 14 Green Tree Pythons, 4 Fig Parrots & 2 Sumatran Rabbits. A case under Customs Act & Wildlife Act was booked. Both arrested; investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/OayXLIVHmb — CGST & Customs Pune Zone (@cgstcuspunezone) July 16, 2025

RESQ Charitable Trust provided medical attention to the animals, all of which "were reportedly in poor condition upon discovery."

Efforts to return the animals to their native lands were underway after their discovery.

Why is wildlife smuggling so concerning?

Wildlife smuggling is a major threat to both ecosystems and humans.

When exotic species are illegally introduced into new environments, they can become invasive. Invasive species disrupt delicate ecological balances.

Non-native animals can outcompete local species for food and resources, prey on native wildlife, and even introduce new diseases to an ecosystem.

Invasive species can lead to declining populations or even the extinction of native species.

Such imbalances can impact humans, too, disrupting the food supply, draining natural resources, and affecting local habitats and the environment at large.

The unpleasant conditions in which the seized animals were kept underscore the risk to wildlife posed by smuggling and demand for exotic pets.

The illegal wildlife trade is a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise, an unlawful practice that undermines conservation efforts worldwide.

Poaching animals from their natural habitats destroys biodiversity and destabilizes ecosystems.

What's being done about the illegal wildlife trade?

In this case, swift action on the part of customs officials led to the capture of the alleged smugglers and the recovery of the sickly animals.

International cooperation, strict laws, and increased public awareness can help curb wildlife smuggling.

Protecting endangered species and their habitats is a global effort. Supporting conservation efforts and reporting suspicious activities can contribute to protecting vulnerable species.

