  • Outdoors Outdoors

Endangered species makes stunning return to habitat decades after disappearance — here's what you need to know

"Understanding habitats is essential for improving species conservation and management."

by Christine Dulion
"Understanding habitats is essential for improving species conservation and management."

Photo Credit: iStock

A wildlife comeback has proved thrilling for both nature lovers and Marvel fans alike.

After being hunted to local extinction, the elusive wolverine is returning to its historical habitat in southern Finland, as ABC News reported.

"Understanding habitats is essential for improving species conservation and management."
Photo Credit: iStock

In a study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, researchers confirmed a wolverine population increase in Finland's southern forests for the first time in over a century.

Once common in the region, wolverines nearly disappeared because of overhunting in the 20th century and were classified as endangered in the 1980s. But their comeback is a big win for conservationists and an encouraging sign of a recovering ecosystem.

Wolverines play an important role in their environment as predators and scavengers, helping maintain balance and biodiversity in forest ecosystems.

This story is a reminder that protecting and restoring habitats can make a real difference — not just for wildlife, but for people, too.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

By keeping the food chain and ecosystem balanced and healthy, local communities see benefits in food security, agriculture, and their economies.

The researchers used satellite imaging, snow track data, and national forest inventories to trace the wolverines' path back south.

The findings show that the species prefers older, mixed forests with deciduous trees — an insight that could help guide forest management and conservation planning moving forward.

"Understanding habitats is essential for improving species conservation and management," said remote sensing expert Miina Rautiainen of Aalto University, who co-authored the study, in a statement.

Should the U.S. invest in building more wildlife overpasses?

Absolutely ✅

Depends on how we do it 👷

Depends on where we do it 🗺️

Nope ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Her team emphasized that remote sensing has become a powerful tool for wildlife monitoring, especially when learning how changes to the environment affect species.

Fragmented forests are common in Finland, and they're especially challenging for the wolverine, which tends to avoid areas that have been recently cut down.

This was a light bulb moment for researchers, who realized previous studies had focused on mountainous regions that were unlike the boreal forests that wolverines seem to favor.

Lead author Pinja-Emilia Lämsä added that the study highlights how southern Finland's deciduous-dominated forests may be more valuable for wolverines than once thought.

With the help of tools like remote sensing and smart conservation strategies, researchers believe more wildlife comebacks like this are possible if we continue to protect and restore natural habitats.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x