Officials approve steep new penalties for criminals caught trafficking wildlife: 'It is past time'

Colorado is cracking down on animal trafficking.

In June, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law Senate Bill 25-168, which is designed to boost enforcement of the illegal activity and strengthen penalties for those convicted of trafficking, the Denver Gazette reported.

The bill had widespread, bipartisan support and passed by votes of 31-2 in the Senate and 53-10 in the House before reaching Polis' desk.

"It is past time for Colorado to strengthen our enforcement of illegal wildlife trafficking, and I am very glad that this important bipartisan bill is becoming law," Democratic state Sen. Dylan Roberts said in a release.

The law will create new positions for wildlife-trafficking investigators within Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It will also create a new position dedicated to collecting data on state reptiles, as they are frequently trafficked animals.

Perhaps the most notable change comes in the form of harsher penalties for those caught trafficking. The most severe trafficking offenses — ones that involve threatened or endangered species or those with a value of more than $10,000 — will now be considered a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

Wildlife trafficking is a major issue — not just in Colorado but globally. Federal officials estimate the illegal business is worth up to $10 billion annually.

Last year, a Massachusetts man was arrested on accusations of smuggling more than 100 parts from endangered and protected animals. Law enforcement has caught numerous people attempting to smuggle wildlife through airports and border checkpoints.

Trafficking is not only dangerous to the animals being smuggled but also to those in their new environments. Much like how invasive species can damage a new ecosystem by taking away resources meant for native plants and wildlife or by causing a physical threat to native wildlife, so too can animals that are smuggled into new locations.

Colorado officials hope their new law will put a major dent into that.

"I'm happy to pass a bill that not only provides a deterrent for criminal trafficking organizations operating in and through Colorado, but also protects our Colorado wildlife and habitats," Republican state Rep. Ryan Armagost said in a release.

