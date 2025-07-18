  • Outdoors Outdoors

International tiger smuggler faces prison sentence after yearslong manhunt: 'An important success in fighting wildlife crime'

He was one of the most wanted figures in a large-scale poaching network accused of trafficking tiger parts internationally.

After nearly a decade on the run, an international wildlife trafficker has been brought to justice, according to The Hawk.

Tashi Sherpa, a key figure in an illegal smuggling ring that stretched across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and China, was sentenced to five years in prison in May. Interpol applauded India's State Tiger Force for leading the lengthy investigation. The agency called the outcome "an important success in fighting wildlife crime."

What's happening?

Sherpa was arrested in January near the India-Nepal border after evading capture for nine years. He was one of the most wanted figures in a large-scale poaching network accused of trafficking tiger parts internationally.

The arrest followed a nine-year manhunt led by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department's State Tiger Force. Investigators used cyber forensics to connect Sherpa to a syndicate that included more than two dozen poachers, couriers, and middlemen — all of whom have now been convicted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on X about the arrest and conviction, per the Rozana Spokesman: "Based on the investigation by the State Tiger Force and the strong case presented in court, the accused Sherpa has been sentenced to five years in prison. The state government is making comprehensive efforts for the conservation of forests and wildlife."

The trial court in Narmadapuram handed down Sherpa's judgement in what Indian authorities are calling a first-of-its-kind sentence.

Why is wildlife smuggling important?

Illegal wildlife trade threatens animals, but it also undermines community safety, public health, and progress toward a more stable planet. Poaching removes key species like tigers from their natural ecosystems, disrupting the natural balance and increasing the risk of biodiversity collapse.

The effects of animal trafficking are also deeply human. Smuggling operations across borders often involve corruption, organized crime, and violence. Such instability can weaken entire regions and delay global conservation efforts that are critical to the overall health and well-being of our planet.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Conservation groups are working to strengthen protections for both vulnerable species and habitats. Governments across the U.S. and around the world are imposing stiffer penalties for poaching.

If you'd like to help, consider supporting organizations that defend endangered animals, and refrain from buying any products that condone animal trafficking or endangerment. Every effort helps protect nature and the communities that depend on it.

