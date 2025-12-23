Authorities make alarming discovery while conducting security sweep at train station: 'A clear and serious violation'

The accused could face up to seven years in prison.

Authorities in the Rohtas district in India thwarted a wildlife trafficking operation at Dehri-on-Sone railway station.

What happened?

According to Patna Press, authorities with the Railway Protection Force led a targeted security operation that intercepted an attempt to smuggle 40 birds, including 33 peacocks, via train.

Long-distance train lines are increasingly used as transport routes by smuggling rings in the area, and after receiving an intelligence alert indicating that smugglers planned to use the Kalinga Utkal Express to transport wildlife, officials sprang into action.

When the train arrived, officers began searching the train, car by car, until they came across a man loitering near the toilets while holding several overly large plastic bags.

Upon opening the bags, the officers were shocked to find two emerald doves, five partridges, and 33 peacocks stuffed inside.

RPF Inspector Ramvilas Ram explained, according to Patna Press, "This is a clear and serious violation of the Wildlife Protection Act."

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Wildlife smuggling is an increasingly lucrative business, with the industry making billions each year.

It's also increasingly dangerous for the smuggled wildlife, as the animals are often injured or even killed during trafficking attempts. The birds found on the train were struggling to breathe in their plastic bags and might have died had authorities not discovered them.

The deaths of trafficked animals contribute to population decline, which adversely affects all wild animal species, but particularly already endangered ones.

Additionally, when smugglers traffic wild animals into new countries, these animals can become invasive species.

Invasive species create a plethora of problems in their new homes, such as introducing new diseases that wipe out native species (or, if they are a predator species, attacking or killing native species).

Invasive species can also exacerbate extreme weather conditions such as wildfires and floods, attack humans, disrupt ecosystems, and reduce food security.

What was the outcome of this case?

In this case, the authorities arrested the accused suspect. According to the Patna Press, RPF Inspector Ram stated, "We acted on headquarters' input and after proper seizure documentation, handed over both the accused and the rescued birds to the Forest Department."

Sections 48 and 49 of the Wildlife Protection Act make transporting wild animals illegal, so the accused could face up to seven years in prison.

All the rescued birds were alive, and authorities sent them to the Dehri-on-Sone Forest Department for treatment and rehabilitation.

