Authorities make shocking discoveries after busting illegal trafficking ring: 'Specific information was received'

The crime has multiple harmful impacts.

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

Authorities in India have shut down a major wildlife smuggling operation in Delhi, according to The Statesman

What's happening?

Twenty-two live baby turtles and two large coral reef stones were recovered from an illegal smuggling operation. Two men were apprehended in the raid. The animals were worth several hundred thousand dollars on the black market, according to the police. 

"On the intervening night of June 25 and 26, specific information was received regarding the illegal trade of wildlife animals in the area," the police said, according to the Press Trust of India. "A case was registered under sections 9, 39, 50, and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, and section 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act." 

Turtle trafficking isn't uncommon in India. Some sell for only $12 each, some are smuggled in cereal boxes, and sedatives are commonly used.

Why is live-animal smuggling concerning?

As destructive weather patterns and agricultural land development destroy wild habitats, biodiversity has been struggling. Particular species become rarer as a result, and their market value increases, leading to a recent spike in poaching

Smuggling is also an avenue for the introduction of invasive species. Plants and animals that are taken from their native habitat and moved elsewhere are free from the natural checks and balances they evolved with. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

In a new environment, these species can rapidly outcompete native species and establish a monopoly on vital resources. That's bad news for humans just as much as for other animal species. Invasive species cause the economic loss of hundreds of billions of dollars annually, according to one study. 

If that's not enough, animals have been the primary vector for novel virus transmission in recent years, making trafficking live specimens a clear health hazard.  

What's being done about live animal trafficking?

The baby turtles and coral confiscated in Delhi were transferred to wildlife staff for rehabilitation.

If you're interested in engaging in local action, animal welfare nonprofits are typically where rescued animals go. These organizations can always benefit from support or put volunteers to good work.  

