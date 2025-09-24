Man jailed after trying to hide shocking illegal cargo in socks and shoes: 'Completely unacceptable'

A man was caught trying to ship over two dozen native Australian reptiles through the post office to Hong Kong, hidden in socks and shoes.

What's happening?

A Chinese national, Zipeng Huang, in Australia was jailed after being charged as part of an investigation into illegal wildlife crimes led by the country's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water, according to a report from the Herald Sun.

Nine consignments of reptiles were detected in Melbourne and Brisbane between May 2022 and July 2024, leading authorities to the man's home, where he was arrested. Among the species being trafficked out of the country were two lace monitors and seven shingleback lizards, as well as three blotched, six western, and nine common blue-tongues, per the outlet.

The animals were found stuffed into socks and shoes as part of the attempt to smuggle them out of Australia. The method is a surprisingly common one and has occurred on multiple occasions, including earlier this year in Australia and the U.S.

"Posting animals in packages is not only illegal but is inhumane and completely unacceptable to most Australians," ABF acting commander Danielle Honey told the outlet.

The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison, with a minimum of 12 months, and was also convicted of 11 state-based offenses brought by the Conservation Regulator and charged $5,000.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

The illegal animal trade, and even the legal one, has a severe impact on biodiversity, resulting in an alarming two-thirds depletion of threatened species, per Mongabay.

Losing species from their native habitats hurts their populations and continued existence and disrupts the delicate balance of their home ecosystem. Once introduced to a new country, the trafficked animals become invasive species, potentially overtaking native species and introducing diseases and pests that can run rampant, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The department also notes that illegal animal smuggling can also be connected to larger crime syndicates that engage in money laundering, drug and human trafficking, and other crimes.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Authorities around the world continue to crack down on wildlife trafficking as much as possible, and Australia has strict biodiversity laws governing animals coming into and out of the country.

It's also important not to engage in the exotic animal trade to reduce demand, educate friends and families on the issue, and report any suspicions or illegal activity.

