US officials take bold action to protect one of the world's most trafficked animals: 'It's a good day'

The U.S. government just made a big move to help protect an animal you may not hear about often.

According to The Washington Post, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced plans to add seven species of pangolins to the endangered species list.

Why does this matter? Well, pangolins are one of the most trafficked mammals in the world. They're hunted for their meat and their scales, which are used in traditional medicine in some countries. Even though international trade in pangolins has been banned since 2016, illegal trafficking continues, and it's driving these animals toward extinction.

Pangolins look a bit like a mix between an armadillo and an anteater, with hard scales covering their bodies and long tongues they use to eat ants and termites. But despite their armor-like appearance, they're actually very vulnerable. They have poor eyesight, and when they feel threatened, they curl up into a ball, which sadly makes them easy targets.

Additionally, they only have one baby per year, so their populations take a long time to recover. Habitat loss due to deforestation and urban development is also putting additional pressure on them.

Even though pangolins don't live in the U.S., this decision could have a big global impact. The U.S. has been a market for products made from pangolin scales and leather. By adding these animals to the endangered list, the government can crack down harder on illegal imports and help slow the demand. As Nicholas Arrivo, a lawyer for the Humane World for Animals, said: "It's a good day for pangolins."

People online have had strong reactions to the news. One commenter wrote, "They are not?!!! CRAZY!" Another said: "It's heartbreaking that such gentle, unique creatures are pushed to the brink. So glad to see the U.S. stepping up to protect pangolins — every scale saved is a step toward survival."

From butterfly habitat restoration to the creation of new spaces to take care of endangered reptiles, organizations are trying to ensure native species remain safe.

This is a reminder that what looks like a simple policy change can make a real difference, especially when it comes to those who can't speak for themselves.

