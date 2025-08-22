Officials make shocking discovery packed into shipment of work boots: 'You will feel the full force of the law'

"We will find you, we will stop you."

Australian authorities discovered 18 native reptiles hidden inside work boots ready for illegal shipment to Hong Kong.

What's happening?

In July 2025, Queensland's Environmental Crime Team stopped a package containing native lizards and monitors packed into black footwear.

According to a statement from Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water, the animals, which included blue-tongued lizards, lace monitors, and Cunningham's skinks, were boxed up for overseas shipment.

A 33-year-old man now faces criminal charges that could result in a decade behind bars, a $330,000 penalty, or both. The seized animals were handed over to Queensland's Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation for care.

Wildlife traffickers often recruit accomplices through online advertisements promising quick money for easy tasks. These criminal networks coordinate the illegal movement of protected animals across borders.

The Department had a clear message for these traffickers: "We will find you, we will stop you, and you will feel the full force of the law."

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Wildlife trafficking disrupts natural populations and threatens the survival of native species. When animals disappear from their habitats, it creates gaps in food chains and pollination systems that affect entire ecosystems.

For communities, this means losing natural pest control provided by reptiles and decreased biodiversity in local areas. These animals often die during transit due to cruel conditions and inadequate care — sometimes packed into tiny spaces without proper food or water.

The illegal pet trade also undermines official conservation programs working to protect at-risk species. Each smuggled animal is a loss to breeding populations needed to maintain healthy ecosystems that support clean air, water, and stable climates.

What can be done about wildlife smuggling?

Environmental crime investigators collaborate with postal services, state agencies, wildlife centers, and international partners to identify criminal activity throughout supply chains.

If you spot suspicious wildlife activity or find unusual animal sales online — especially those offering native species as pets — report it immediately.

Also, be cautious of job listings that promise easy cash for shipping packages overseas, as these could be recruitment attempts by smuggling rings.

