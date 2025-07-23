  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts launch ambitious 5-year program to save rare lizard species: 'Becoming increasingly urgent'

"These three populations are showing various responses."

by Simon Sage
"These three populations are showing various responses."

Photo Credit: iStock

An endangered Australian lizard species is getting help migrating south, according to Flinders University.

What's happening?

Researchers have embarked upon a five-year research mission to see how the pygmy bluetongue skink handles new territory. 

They are testing three different sites that could work for the skink. By monitoring the animal's progress over time, they hope to ensure it can survive in new homes over the long term. These lessons will apply to much more than a single species, however. 

"With high biodiversity loss, translocation to 'future-suitable' sites is becoming increasingly urgent for the conservation of numerous reptile species," biodiversity and ecology professor Mike Gardner said.

"These three populations are showing various responses."

Why are these Australian lizards important?

The pygmy bluetongue skink is unable to survive in its native habitat because of the shifting climate. Higher heat and less rainfall have limited its access to food, requiring human intervention to help the skink find a new home. 

Human-made atmospheric pollution has been contributing to increasingly destructive weather patterns, including floods and droughts. In addition, this pollution has acidified and warmed oceans as well, wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While all this is detrimental to human civilization, wildlife habitat is being battered even harder. 

The Australian skink may have humans providing transportation in this instance, but the migration patterns of large mammals in Africa, songbirds in Maine, and caribou in the Arctic have been thrown into chaos. This disruption can misalign vital time windows for feeding and mating.

What's being done about the skinks?

Early results of the project have already been published. Researchers have concluded that it will take more than the two years that they have been monitoring the species for it to acclimate to a new latitude. Luckily, there is still hope for the skinks to naturalize over time. 

"So far, these three populations are showing various responses to their new locations, but behavioral variations may not be detrimental in the long term and may potentially aid animals in acclimatising to changed environments to optimise their chance of survival," Gardner said.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x