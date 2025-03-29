Police issue unusual warning after unexpected chase during routine patrol: 'Maintain distance'

Encounters between people and wild animals are becoming more common.

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, have issued a public warning following a close encounter between a wild turkey and a parking enforcement officer. According to a report by NBC Boston, the aggressive bird chased the officer into a building.

What's happening?

Wild turkeys are a common sight around Brookline. These native birds were once nearly extinct in Massachusetts but were reintroduced in the 1970s through conservation efforts.

Since then, they've made a major comeback — especially in areas like Brookline, where wooded areas for roosting, human-generated food sources (like bird feeders and trash), and fewer natural predators have allowed them to thrive.

Police shared the turkey trouble on social media, reminding the public that these feathered friends of Brookline are especially frisky during mating season. They urged people to "maintain distance" and avoid feeding wildlife, which can encourage more interactions and aggressive behavior.

Why are these wild turkey encounters important?

It might sound like a silly incident, but these Brookline turkeys are now so used to people that they aren't scared to chase or attack them.

As human population and development increase, encounters between people and wild animals are becoming more common — and more intense. Not only is it a nuisance for homeowners when unwelcome animals come too close, but it can also be downright dangerous.

Habitat destruction and reduced food availability caused by climate change are driving wildlife to adapt to urban and suburban environments. These types of close encounters are a reminder that environmental disruption has ripple effects that affect both wildlife and human habitats.

As ecosystems are disrupted by roads, buildings, and development, animals are squeezed into smaller areas with fewer resources. This can cause them to become more defensive or aggressive — and frequent exposure to humans reduces their fear, making encounters more frequent and even deadly.

What's being done about close calls with wildlife?

Massachusetts officials have offered tips for dealing with unruly turkeys, including using loud noises and big gestures to shoo them away successfully. Wildlife experts also encourage people to avoid feeding wild animals and keep food sources like garbage bins and bird feeders out of reach to deter wildlife from getting too close.

In the long term, we can protect natural habitats and promote smart urban planning that includes space for biodiversity. Groups like The Conservation Foundation help preserve green corridors where animals can exist without humans crowding their space.

Initiatives like the Banff Wildlife Crossings Project prevent wildlife-related vehicle accidents, and government policies for wildlife corridors, like the Wildlife Movement Through Partnerships Act, protect biodiversity by preventing human development from cutting off migration routes. Habitat restoration projects also create more spaces for nature to thrive.

To learn how you can help, check out these tips on taking local climate action.

