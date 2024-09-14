Bystander shares frustrating footage of national park tourist's dangerous behavior with wildlife: 'I just will never understand'

There have been multiple instances of tourists getting too close to wildlife, which can be dangerous for both the animals and the visitors.

What should one do when witnessing another's lack of courtesy and safety? The great outdoors gives us relief from the routine of daily living, so it makes sense to value it by showing the utmost respect. Unfortunately, not everyone follows along these lines.

In a viral reel posted on the Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), an overconfident tourist engages in dangerous behavior among the wildlife at one of the great national parks in the United States.

"Please keep at least a 100 yard distance from all bears in Glacier! Glacier National Park is home to a healthy population of grizzly bears. They can be found in the park's mountainous regions, forests, and meadows. If you're planning to visit, it's essential to take necessary precautions," the caption read.

In the clip, originally captured by Instagram user CB (@cbreeze38), a tourist mounts a camera to get a close view of the national park wildlife, namely the bear inhabitants.

According to Montana Discovered, Glacier National Park is more than 1 million acres — or around 1,580 square miles — making it about the size of the U.S. state of Rhode Island. Being home to 762 lakes and 563 streams (over 2,865 miles of streams!), it is no surprise the parklands draw many bears that call it home.

Similarly, Yellowstone National Park is home to a variety of wildlife. While it's exciting to see these animals in their natural habitat, it's essential to maintain a safe distance.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

There have been multiple instances of tourists getting too close to wildlife, which can be dangerous for both the animals and the visitors. For example, a video captured tourists encroaching on a grizzly bear, which could have led to a harmful situation.

The guidelines from parks recommend staying at least 25 yards away from most wildlife and 100 yards from bears and wolves.

When visiting national parks, it's important to follow guidelines to ensure your safety and the well-being of the animals. By respecting the guidelines, we can ensure that we vacation responsibly while preserving these beautiful creatures and habitats for future generations to enjoy.

"I just will never understand, have they never heard that bears may eat you," asked one Instagram user about the encounter.

"Stay away from them (bears)," commented another user.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.